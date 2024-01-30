Haircare Tips: Try This Winter Wellness Shot To Help Boost Hair Health

Amla is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients that can nourish the hair follicles

It is common for people to experience hair health issues during winter. This is primarily due to the cold and dry weather, as well as indoor heating, which can cause dryness and damage to the hair and scalp. Some common issues include increased hair fall, dandruff, and greying of hair.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal in her recent Instagram reel shared a wellness shot recipe to help us overcome these winter hair health issues. She incorporates amla (Indian gooseberry), honey, black pepper corn, coriander and mint leaves. Amla, raw honey, and black pepper corns are known for their potential benefits in promoting hair health.

Here's how they can help:

Amla

Amla is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients that can nourish the hair follicles, promote hair growth, and improve hair strength. It can also prevent premature greying of hair.

Raw honey

Honey has moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties that can help combat a dry and itchy scalp. It can also promote hair strength and shine by replenishing moisture.

Black pepper corn

Black pepper corns are believed to improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can stimulate hair growth. It also contains antioxidants that may help prevent dandruff and other scalp issues.

Look at her post:

These ingredients are beneficial for our health in a variety of ways, consume this shot regularly this winter for better hair health and overall wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.