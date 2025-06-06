Advertisement

Kerala Declares Public Holiday On June 7; Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed

Kerala Public Holiday On June 7: The decision was made to align the holiday with the actual date of the festival, based on updated Islamic observances.

Read Time: 2 mins
Kerala Declares Public Holiday On June 7; Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed
All government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions will remain closed.

The Kerala government has rescheduled the public holiday for Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) to Saturday, June 7, instead of the previously declared date of June 6. The decision was made to align the holiday with the actual date of the festival, based on updated Islamic observances.

As a result, all government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions will remain closed on June 7.

However, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the move, calling it disrespectful. According to the revised religious calendar, Bakrid will now be observed a day later than initially planned.

P K Navas, state president of MSF, sharply criticised the decision and termed it "extremely shameful." In a Facebook post, he wrote:
"Only one day holiday for Eid al-Adha. This is extremely shameful in a society like ours. I have only one thing to say to the Chief Minister and those who claim to protect minorities:
'Don't hurt even if you don't protect.
Don't take away even if you don't give.'
The government should be ready to withdraw this action."

Show full article

