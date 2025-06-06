NEET PG 2025 On August 3, Supreme Court Approves Date Extension Request

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (NEET PG) on August 3, approving its plea to defer the exam originally set for June 15 due to concerns over the two-shift format.

A bench led by Justice PK Mishra questioned the exam body and the Centre over the delay, asking why the test could not be conducted in the second or third week of July. "Why do you need two more months? This will delay the entire admission process," the court observed.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj cited logistical challenges as the key reason for the postponement. He informed the court that high-level meetings were held to assess the situation, and several crucial issues were identified - including doubling the number of examination centres and ensuring stringent security arrangements. "Even a minor lapse could have serious implications," Nataraj said.

Justice Mishra noted that ensuring the integrity and security of the examination process must remain a priority, regardless of when the exam is held.

The court also pulled up the NBE, reminding it that the previous order permitting the exam was issued on May 30. "What have you done since then?" the bench asked.

In response, the NBE assured the court that the additional time was being taken solely in the interest of students, adding, "We do not want to compromise the examination in any way."

Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Sanjay Karol, who were part of the bench, said that the court did not want any compromise in the conduct of the examination.



The NBE had approached the top court requesting permission to hold the entrance test in a single shift on the new proposed date. This move follows the court's earlier intervention last Friday, when it objected to the exam being held in two sessions.

The Supreme Court had observed that holding the exam in two shifts could lead to discrepancies in difficulty levels, which may unfairly impact candidates. The bench stressed that a uniform examination must be conducted in a single session across the country to ensure fairness and transparency.

The court had directed NBE to make logistical arrangements to hold the exam in one shift. It had also clarified that if the Board required additional time to implement this direction, it could return to the court seeking more time.

The case arises from a petition filed by the United Doctors Front, which challenged the NBE's decision to hold the postgraduate medical entrance exam in two shifts. The petition argued that such a format could create unequal conditions for candidates and demanded that the exam be conducted in one shift nationwide.

In the previous hearing, the court had issued a notice on the petition and sought a response from the NBE, leading to the current hearing scheduled for this week.