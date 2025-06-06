Planning To Study MBBS Abroad? Here Are Top 5 Countries In Central Asia

With nearly one lakh MBBS seats available across India, thousands of aspiring doctors are unable to secure admission in government colleges each year. Many of these students either cannot afford private medical education or fail to meet the cut-offs in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG). As a result, a big number are now exploring options abroad, particularly in Central Asia.

Countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Georgia have become increasingly popular among Indian students. These nations offer affordable MBBS programmes taught in English, with universities recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India. Most programmes in the region follow a six-year format, which includes five years of academic training and one year of clinical internship.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is also seeing a steady rise in the number of Indian students enrolling in MBBS courses. Most universities offer English-medium instruction and accept admissions based on NEET scores.

Top institutions include:

Samarkand State Medical University

Tashkent Medical Academy

Andijan State Medical Institute

Bukhara State Medical Institute

Fergana Medical Institute of Public Health

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan remains one of the most cost-effective and accessible choices for Indian students. The MBBS curriculum here aligns with NMC guidelines and includes a year of clinical internship.

Notable universities are:

Kyrgyz State Medical Academy

Osh State University

International School of Medicine

Jalal-Abad State University

Asian Medical Institute

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has gained prominence as a preferred destination for Indian medical students. The country is known for providing quality education at lower tuition costs. Some of the leading medical universities here include:

Kazakh National Medical University

Astana Medical University

South Kazakhstan Medical Academy

Semey Medical University

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University



Tajikistan

Tajikistan is another destination attracting Indian students for its English-medium programmes and low tuition fees.

Leading institutions in the country include:

Avicenna Tajik State Medical University

Tajik National University

Medical Social Institute of Tajikistan

Khatlon State Medical University

Islamic University of Tajikistan

Georgia

Although geographically bridging Europe and Asia, Georgia is often included in Central Asian MBBS destinations. It offers globally recognised degrees and a modern academic environment.

The top medical universities here are:

Tbilisi State Medical University

Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University

New Vision University

The University of Georgia

Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University

With rising demand and limited seats in India, Central Asia is becoming a viable and cost-effective alternative for medical aspirants seeking quality education abroad.