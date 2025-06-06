Planning To Study MBBS Abroad? Here Are Top 5 Countries In Central Asia

With nearly one lakh MBBS seats available across India, thousands of aspiring doctors are unable to secure admission in government colleges each year. Many of these students either cannot afford private medical education or fail to meet the cut-offs in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG). As a result, a big number are now exploring options abroad, particularly in Central Asia.
Countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Georgia have become increasingly popular among Indian students. These nations offer affordable MBBS programmes taught in English, with universities recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India. Most programmes in the region follow a six-year format, which includes five years of academic training and one year of clinical internship.
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan is also seeing a steady rise in the number of Indian students enrolling in MBBS courses. Most universities offer English-medium instruction and accept admissions based on NEET scores.
Top institutions include:
- Samarkand State Medical University
- Tashkent Medical Academy
- Andijan State Medical Institute
- Bukhara State Medical Institute
- Fergana Medical Institute of Public Health
Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan remains one of the most cost-effective and accessible choices for Indian students. The MBBS curriculum here aligns with NMC guidelines and includes a year of clinical internship.
Notable universities are:
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy
Osh State University
International School of Medicine
Jalal-Abad State University
Asian Medical Institute
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has gained prominence as a preferred destination for Indian medical students. The country is known for providing quality education at lower tuition costs. Some of the leading medical universities here include:
- Kazakh National Medical University
- Astana Medical University
- South Kazakhstan Medical Academy
- Semey Medical University
- Al-Farabi Kazakh National University
Tajikistan
Tajikistan is another destination attracting Indian students for its English-medium programmes and low tuition fees.
Leading institutions in the country include:
- Avicenna Tajik State Medical University
- Tajik National University
- Medical Social Institute of Tajikistan
- Khatlon State Medical University
- Islamic University of Tajikistan
Georgia
Although geographically bridging Europe and Asia, Georgia is often included in Central Asian MBBS destinations. It offers globally recognised degrees and a modern academic environment.
The top medical universities here are:
- Tbilisi State Medical University
- Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University
- New Vision University
- The University of Georgia
- Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University
With rising demand and limited seats in India, Central Asia is becoming a viable and cost-effective alternative for medical aspirants seeking quality education abroad.