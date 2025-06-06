Karnataka Intel Head Transferred, Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary Removed

In another major move a day after it suspended the Bengaluru police commissioner and some other key police officials in the wake of the stampede in the city, the Karnataka government has sacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political secretary K Govindaraj and transferred the head of the information department, Hemant Nimbalkar.

11 people, including a 14-year-old girl, died and 47 were injured in the stampede on Wednesday, which occurred when lakhs of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of players from the Royal Challengers Bangalore after they won the Indian Premier League. The team and the fans had waited 18 years for the moment, but the celebrations turned tragic when a huge crowd gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium and a rumour of free entry reportedly triggered a stampede.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the decision to immediately suspend Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash and Circle Police Inspector of Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish