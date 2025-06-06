What Veteran Astronaut Said About Subhanshu Shukla Ahead Of Axiom Mission

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will launch into space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, marking India's entry into commercial human spaceflight. Axiom Space's mission includes significant research and showcases India's growing role in space exploration.

As India prepares to send Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla into space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, a new chapter in the country's space journey is being written, not by ISRO alone, but in collaboration with Axiom Space, a Houston-based private space company. This mission, part of Axiom's fourth private astronaut flight to the International Space Station (ISS), marks India's first foray into commercial human spaceflight. At the heart of this mission is not only a young Indian pilot but also a seasoned astronaut guiding him named Michael Lopez-Alegria.

Lopez-Alegria, a veteran of four spaceflights and over 250 days in space, now serves as the chief astronaut at Axiom Space. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, he shared insights into his own journey, the rigorous training of the Indian crew, and what this mission means for India and the future of space exploration.

"I was a NASA astronaut for 20 years," Lopez-Alegria began, recounting his storied career. "I flew on three Space Shuttle missions -Columbia, Discovery, and Endeavour - and then spent seven months on the ISS during Expedition 14, which I commanded." Since transitioning to Axiom, he has led two private missions to the ISS, including the historic AX-1 in 2022, the first all-private astronaut mission.

Despite the risks inherent in space travel, Lopez-Alegria emphasised the meticulous preparation that goes into every mission. "Sure, it's risky," he acknowledged. "But we study the risks hard. We know what to expect. We're very well trained. So I don't consider it an undue risk."

That training has now extended to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his backup, Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair. Known affectionately through their call signs as "Shux" and "Papa," the two Indian Air Force test pilots have undergone nearly a year of intensive preparation. "Training usually takes about 10 months," Lopez-Alegria explained. "About 40 perc ent of that is with NASA, learning how to live and work on the ISS. Another 40 per cent is with SpaceX, focused on the Crew Dragon. The rest includes payload training, centrifuge, and zero-gravity simulations."

He praised the Indian crew's performance, noting their professionalism and camaraderie. "They're both very gifted-not just technically, but interpersonally. That's crucial in space. You have to get along with people in close quarters for extended periods."

Lopez-Alegria also highlighted the unique background the Indian astronauts bring to the mission. "Their experience at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia was a big plus. Not many private astronauts come to us with that kind of foundation."

As the mission pilot, Mr Shukla will play a critical role during launch, docking, undocking, and re-entry. "The commander and pilot act as a two-person cockpit team," Lopez-Alegria said. "Everything is done with concurrence. It's like a modern airliner-automated, yes, but the crew must be ready to take over if needed."

The Crew Dragon, he added, is a far cry from the spacecraft of the past. "It's like a Tesla - very clean, very modern, with a touchscreen interface. Compared to the space shuttle, which had a thousand switches, it's a joy to train and fly in."

But the mission is not just about flying. It's also about science. AX-4 will carry more than 60 research activities representing 31 countries, making it Axiom's most ambitious mission yet. "Not all of them are conducted in space - some are pre- and post-mission-but it's a ton of research for a two-week flight," Lopez-Alegria said.

Among those experiments are several from Indian institutions, covering areas like agriculture, food science, and human biology. "It's a wonderful opportunity," he said. "You don't want to waste it. But I also tell the crew-try to enjoy the experience."

That balance between work and wonder is something Lopez-Alegroa knows well. "We wake up at 6 am Universal Time, start work at 7:30, and go until about the same time at night. It's an 11-hour workday. But in the early mornings and evenings, there's time to look out the window. And nobody goes to bed on time-there's just too much beauty to see."

He recalled his own view of India from space. "It's beautiful. Sometimes hard to see because of cloud cover or haze, but when you do, it's stunning - especially the Himalayas."

Lopez-Alegria also addressed the cost of such missions. India's seat on AX-4 reportedly cost between $60 and $70 million. "The lion's share of that is the launch cost," he explained. "We'd love to make it cheaper, and I think over time, prices will come down. But for now, it's expensive."

Still, he believes the investment is worth it. "Having an astronaut represent the nation is a great asset. It inspires youth, encourages technical education, and builds the workforce. It's a win for India."

Looking ahead, Lopez-Alegria sees great potential for collaboration between Axiom and ISRO. "I'd love to see Gaganyaan dock with the Axiom space station someday. There's no reason it couldn't. India is an emerging space power, and we'd be foolish to ignore that."

Axiom's own space station is already in development. The first module is set to launch in 2027 and will initially dock with the ISS before becoming an independent platform. "We'll have a full autonomous capability to house a crew and conduct experiments," he said. "Certainly before the end of the decade."

He also expressed admiration for India's broader space roadmap. "I've been hearing a lot about it, and I'm very impressed. It's well thought out and has strong government support. First Gaganyaan, then a space station, then the Moon - why not?"

As for Mr Shukla, Lopez-Alegria had nothing but praise. "He's done extremely well in training. I have zero doubt he'll excel in orbit. Indians can be very, very proud."

With the countdown underway, the excitement is palpable. For India, this mission is more than a milestone - it's a message. A message that the country is ready to take its place among the stars, not just as a participant, but as a leader in the new era of space exploration.

And for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, it's the beginning of a journey that will inspire generations to come.