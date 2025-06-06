IIT Madras Invites Applications For Virtual Reality, Online Business Courses

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has opened registrations for two industry-focused online programmes aimed at enhancing skills in immersive technologies and digital commerce development. The programmes-one in Augmented/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) and the other in Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud (SFCC) development-are being offered in collaboration with global tech companies VyVoxel and Codenatives.

The AR/VR course, developed in partnership with VyVoxel, an international player in AR/VR/MR, is a 60-hour online training scheduled to begin on June 14. Aspiring candidates can register until June 13 via the official portal, digitalskills.pravartak.org.in. Part of the Digital Skills Academy initiative, the course introduces learners to tools like Unity 3D, C# scripting, Vuforia, and the XR Interaction Toolkit. It also includes project-based learning focused on developing AR/VR applications for platforms such as Android, iOS, tablets, and headsets.

In a separate offering, the Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud (SFCC) Developer Training Programme is being launched in collaboration with Codenatives, a US-based IT firm. The eight-week course includes 70 hours of instructor-led sessions and 130 hours of practical assignments. Learners will receive dedicated Salesforce sandbox environments for hands-on experience. The programme is designed to accommodate global time zones, including Indian, US, and UK schedules.

Registrations for the SFCC programme will remain open until July 20, and classes are set to begin on July 21. Interested professionals can apply at digitalskills.iitmpravartak.org.in.

A key highlight of the SFCC course is a dedicated preparatory session for the Salesforce B2C Developer Certification (CCD102), aimed at equipping participants for careers in the fast-growing e-commerce technology sector.