This Technical University Opens Admissions To Top Courses, Offers Scholarships

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women: The last date to submit the application is June 12. Applicants must complete separate registrations for each programme they wish to apply to.

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University: GATE-qualified candidates are eligible for UGC scholarships.

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has begun the admission process for its postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic session 2025-26. Applications are now open for various specialisations across engineering, science, management, humanities, and architecture disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the university's official website, igdtuw.ac.in. The last date to submit the application is June 12. Applicants must complete separate registrations for each programme they wish to apply to.

Master's Programmes Offered

MTech in:

  • CSE (Artificial Intelligence)
  • AI & Data Science
  • IT (Cyber Security)
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • ECE (VLSI Design)
  • MPlan in Urban Planning
  • MCA (Master of Computer Applications)

Scholarships And Stipends

  • GATE-qualified candidates in MTech/MPlan are eligible for UGC scholarships.
  • Non-GATE merit holders (top 10) in MTech/MPlan will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 7,500.
  • Full-time PhD scholars not availing JRF/SRF will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.
  • JRF/SRF scholarships are also available for eligible PhD candidates.
  • Special Rs 12,400/month stipend is available for MTech IT (Cyber Security) - Research Track students under the ISEA Project.
  • Research paper and patent awards up to Rs 5,00,000 are offered to encourage innovation.
  • PG students have access to placement and internship opportunities.

PhD Programmes Offered

Admissions are open in various domains, including:

  • Engineering and Technology
  • Computer Science, AI, Cyber Security, IT
  • Mechanical and Electrical Engineering
  • ECE
  • Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
  • Management
  • Humanities
  • Architecture and Planning

For detailed information and to apply, candidates should visit the official website: igdtuw.ac.in.

