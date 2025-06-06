"Trump Is In The Epstein Files, That's Why...": Elon Musk's Bombshell On X

Amid a spiraling feud with friend-turned-foe and former boss, Donald Trump, Elon Musk has dropped a bombshell. US President Donald Trump is in the Epstein files, and that is why they are not being released, the tech billionaire claimed in a stunning remark on his social media platform X.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote just over an hour after a verbal spat with the President took an ugly turn.

He followed that up by saying, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

Inseparable for the last nine months, billionaires Donald Trump and Elon Musk were only praises for each other, but the last week has been turbulent, and the past 24 hours explosive. With the passage of the controversial 'One Big Beautiful Bill', which the two friends have deep disagreements over, the gloves have now come off.

Over the past few hours Trump and Musk have dealt blow after blow on each other. While Trump publicly chided Musk over his posts, saying he was very "disappointed with Elon", Musk was quick to remind the "ungrateful" President that the reason he can call the White House his home, was because of Musk's support during the election campaign last year.

