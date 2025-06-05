"Very Disappointed, Don't Know If...": Trump As Row With Musk Boils Over

Fewer friendships have soured quite as rapidly, and with as much media glare, as that of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Almost inseparable over the last nine months, President Trump and his go-to friend and later colleague, Elon Musk, had parted ways a few days ago. Now their spat is out in public.

"Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will any more," said President Trump as Elon Musk has appealed for his "One Big Beautiful Bill" to be stopped at all cost. "Kill the bill," Musk had said less than 24 hours ago.

"I'm very disappointed in Elon," Trump said while speaking to the American press.

After disagreeing with President Trump behind closed doors, Elon Musk has now publicly opposed Donald Trump's tax and spending bill. Taking to his social media platform X, Musk had written, "I'm sorry but I just can't stand it anymore… This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

President Trump has now hit back at his "friend" Elon, saying, "Elon knew the inner workings of this bill, better than almost anybody sitting here. He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the EV mandate, because that's billions and billions of dollars...And I can understand that, but he knew every aspect of this bill. He knew it better than almost anybody, and he never had a problem until right after he left (DOGE). And if you saw the statements he made about me, which I'm sure you can get very easily, it's very fresh on tape, he said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn't said bad about me personally, but I'm sure that'll be next, but I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."

President Trump's sharp response to his former backer, confidant, and adviser came after House Republicans stayed up all night to pass the President's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' - a multi-trillion-dollar tax breaks package. It was a dramatic night, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the sceptics and unifying his ranks to muscle President Donald Trump's priority bill to approval, reported news agency Associated Press.

Last-minute concessions were made and some stark warnings issued directly from the US President, before several Republicans dropped their opposition to the Bill.

