Expert Explains Why Hair Oiling Beats Complicated Hair Routines: All Benefits Listed

In the pursuit of healthy, glossy hair, we often fall into the trap of thinking that more products mean better results. So, we make room on our shelves for countless cosmetic products, making us think that all these products are supposed to result in gorgeous hair. But here's the truth: complicated hair care routines can get a bit excessive and overwhelming for your scalp and hair. Sometimes, the most effective care lies in simplicity.

One timeless practice continues to stand the test of trends - regular hair oiling. And when it comes to choosing the right oil, few options rival the deep nourishment of coconut-based hair oil.

What is the science behind coconut-based hair oil?

Unlike many surface-level products, coconut-based hair oil doesn't just sit on the strands - it goes deeper, penetrating the hair shaft to nourish from within. Rich in natural fatty acids, it helps prevent protein loss, strengthens each strand, and leaves hair softer, shinier, and more resilient over time.

Regular washing, chemical treatments, heat styling and exposure to environmental aggressors like pollution slowly erode the hair's natural strength. Over time, the cuticle layer of the hair shaft gets damaged due to these aggressors, making it frizzy and dry. Coconut-based hair oil penetrates in the hair, smoothens the cuticle layer, offering protection while restoring smoothness and strength.

With regular use, it becomes more than just a product - it's a quiet ritual of repair and resilience.

Why is one nourishing ritual better than complicated routines?

1. It's simple and effective: In the midst of busy schedules, long and complicated routines often don't last. A regular hair oiling ritual, on the other hand, is easy to adopt, refreshingly straightforward and fits seamlessly into your week. Just 30 minutes is enough - oil your hair before a quick chore, a workout, or even while watching your favourite show, and rinse it off after.

2. It offers long-term benefits: While many products only treat the surface, coconut-based hair oil penetrates deeply. It nourishes from within, helping to repair damage, strengthen strands, and build lasting resilience, giving you more than just a quick-fix or temporary shine.

3. It's holistic care in a single step: One simple hair oiling ritual delivers what much of today's elaborate routines miss: deep nourishment, everyday protection, balanced scalp care and a moment of mindful relaxation. It's a reminder that the best haircare doesn't have to be complex to be effective.

Here are a few simple steps that will maximize the impact of our hair care ritual:

Choose a high-quality coconut-based hair oil that deeply nourishes and protects.

Section your hair and gently massage the oil into your scalp and along the lengths.

Let it sit for at least 30 minutes - or leave it in for a few hours or overnight for deeper conditioning.

Follow with a mild shampoo that cleanses your hair without stripping away the goodness.

Repeat this haircare ritual at least once or twice a week to build strength and resilience over time.

In a world that often relies on "more", sometimes less truly is more.

(Dr. Vaishali Gode, EVP - R&D, Product Development (Nourishment) and Packaging, Marico Limited, and Hair Expert, Parachute Advansed)

