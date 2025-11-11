Is There A Right Time To Have Flaxseeds? Nutritionist Explains

Flaxseeds have become a common buzzword in the wellness world and rightfully so. Besides having multiple health benefits, their appeal lies in the fact that these seeds are extremely versatile, which can be used in several recipes. You can either sprinkle flaxseed on top of smoothies or bake it into delicious bread; the choice is yours. But do you know that there's a right time to have these shiny, nutty seeds? A couple of days ago, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain dropped a video on Instagram sharing three specific times to consume flaxseed. Let's take a look:

When To Have Flaxseeds

The video opens to Deepsikha Jain saying, “Here are the three best times to eat flaxseeds if you really want to make the most of the health benefits.”

As per the nutritionist, you can take flaxseed on an empty stomach by mixing it with a glass of water. She claims that flaxseeds can act as a good source of fat because it is rich in omega-3s and which can actually improve your gut and also stabilise your blood sugar level. “You can take a tablespoon of flaxseed before your meals,” suggests the nutritionist, adding that since these seeds are so full of fibre, they can keep you full for longer and even stop you from overeating. Another option is to combine the flaxseeds with fruit or yoghurt, recommends Deepsikha Jain. According to the nutritionist, “this combination can act as a good source of prebiotics and probiotics for your gut health.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit)

In conclusion, the nutritionist shares, “Flaxseeds have great benefits, but you need to consume them at the right time. Take only 1 to 2 tablespoons daily, not more. Can consume it at any of these timings, depending on what the body needs.”

Previously, Deepsikha Jain highlighted the difference between whole and ground flaxseeds, revealing which one is better. She stated that while whole flaxseeds are tough to digest and heavy on the gut to break down”, it was better to have raw ground flaxseeds.

So, switch to flaxseeds right away.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.