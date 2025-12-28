Why Bajra Roti Is More Than Just A Winter Staple, Nutritionist Explains

Pearl millet, commonly known as bajra, has long been a winter staple in North India. For generations, people have relied on bajra roti to keep warm and stay energised during the colder months.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, who goes by the Insta handle "Fries to Fit," explained three reasons why bajra roti is a must-have in winter. Firstly, bajra has a high thermogenic effect, which helps generate more heat in the body, thereby reducing the effect of cold.

Secondly, it has a low glycaemic index, which means it provides steady energy without causing a sudden sugar spike. This helps fight winter laziness and keeps energy levels stable.

In addition to this, bajra is rich in iron, calcium, and other essential micronutrients, which help boost immunity and support bone health.

Taking to Instagram, Deepsikha Jain wrote, "Why you should eat Bajra during winters."

Benefits of bajra roti

Bajra is eaten a lot in winter because it helps the body stay naturally warm.

The nutrients in bajra, such as magnesium and fiber, help reduce cholesterol and support a healthy heart.

Bajra contains calcium and phosphorus, which are important for strong bones and teeth.

Bajra is naturally gluten-free, making it a healthy choice for people who are on a weight loss journey.

Bajra works well in winter because, during this period, our metabolism slows down, blood circulation is affected, digestion can be weaker, and we often feel hungrier or crave snacks.

Bajra is dense, nutrient-rich, and digested slowly, which makes it a great source of sustained energy.

Bajra is also very versatile. Apart from the traditional bajra roti, you can make many tasty and healthy dishes such as bajra khichdi, bajra upma, bajra pancakes, bajra porridge and bajra chips.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.