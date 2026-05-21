A new breakthrough that could revolutionise skin ageing and wound healing through the use of a drug. A drug designed to eliminate worn-out, ageing cells may help older skin recover from injury much faster, according to research published in Ageing (Ageing-US). The research titled "Topical ABT-263 treatment reduces aged skin ageing and improves subsequent wound healing" suggests that targeting "zombie cells" in the skin could one day improve healing after surgery, injury, or chronic wounds in older adults.

This study confirms that scientists have found a way to reverse signs of skin ageing by removing zombie cells to improve skin healing. This is a new experimental study that promises visible results.

What Are 'Zombie Cells' And Why Do They Matter?

'Zombie cells' refer to the senescent cells, or cells that inflict damage on the surface of the skin and keep on increasing. When they are uncontrolled, the damage keeps on multiplying, which causes the ageing. The key problem is that they don't die but accumulate on the surface of your skin as you age.

The impact of these zombie cells is the release of inflammatory signals that damage the nearby healthy skin tissue. These cells are also linked to ageing, slower repair, and chronic inflammation.

How Zombie Cells Accelerate Skin Ageing

The skin is an ecosystem that requires constant care and vigilance to make sure that the collagen levels are optimal. The build-up of zombie cells can reduce collagen production and weaken the structure of the skin.

This is what interferes with skin tissue regeneration, which is needed to make the skin's surface clear and maintain its bounce and elasticity.

The result of these zombie cells accumulating on the surface of your skin is the appearance of wrinkles and slow wound repair.

What The New Study Found

The drug used to perform this study is ABT-263 (senolytic therapy), which uses the mechanism of removing senescent (zombie) cells. The study was performed on two groups, where one group received the drug, and the other was left untreated.

The key findings of the study were as follows:

Faster wound healing in treated skin

Activation of regeneration genes

The study found that the group that received the drug showed 80% faster wound healing, while a 56% rate difference was noted in the untreated group.

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Why Wound Healing Improved Significantly

When a wound is inflicted on the surface of the skin, it can damage the skin's cells. When the damage is cleared, the wound heals. But during the process, inflammation can occur, which can slow down wound recovery. Through the use of the drug, the inflammation blockers are bypassed.

Additionally, this also boosts collagen production and tissue repair pathways that are needed to make sure that wound healing is addressed.

When wounds cause short-term inflammation, it actually triggers the healing response of the skin.

What This Means For Anti-Ageing Research

Anti-ageing research suggests that this study could push the envelope of targeted anti-ageing skin therapies. Those with chronic wounds could definitely benefit from it, as it can make their wounds heal faster.

This is especially useful for older adults, diabetic or slow-healing patients who have diminished skin healing capacity.

Can This Reverse Ageing In Humans?

It is important to note that this study was performed in mice, and in humans, there is still a long way to go. The use of senolytics is promising but not yet mainstream. Ageing in humans is a complex area to tackle, as multiple factors influence it, and an individualised approach is needed depending on skin type.

Risks And Limitations

There are various risks and limitations attached to the use of senolytics; here are some of them that you need to know:

Potential concerns:

Safety of long-term senolytic use

Off-target effects

These concerns and risks can be mitigated by performing clinical trials in humans.

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Future Of 'Zombie Cell' Therapy

The new research focuses on targeted therapies and topical applications, as they are safer than oral drugs. Their potential uses can be as follows:

Surgery recovery

Anti-ageing dermatology

Chronic wound care

The breakthrough study adds to growing anti-ageing science with the key takeaway that removing senescent cells may improve skin repair. But this doesn't mean that there is an anti-ageing cure yet. The future of skin repair is a promising direction for medicine and the field of dermatology.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.