Fungal Infections In Intimate Areas: Doctor Explains Causes, Treatment, Prevention

Fungal infections in intimate areas are among the most common health concerns, yet they remain widely underreported due to stigma and discomfort in seeking medical advice. Affecting both men and women, these infections are typically caused by an overgrowth of yeast, most commonly Candida, which naturally exists in the body but can multiply under favourable conditions. India's hot and humid climate further increases susceptibility, especially during summer and monsoon months when sweating is excessive. While these infections are rarely life-threatening, they can cause significant discomfort, disrupt daily life, and recur frequently if not treated properly.

Doctors warn that ignoring early symptoms or self-medicating without proper diagnosis can worsen the condition or lead to repeated infections. Understanding the underlying causes, recognising symptoms early, and following evidence-based treatment and prevention strategies are key to maintaining intimate health.

With rising awareness around hygiene and preventive care, experts emphasise the need to normalise conversations around such infections and encourage timely medical consultation. Here's what you need to know about fungal infections in intimate areas, according to a specialist.

What causes fungal infections in intimate areas?

Fungal infections in the genital region are primarily caused by candidiasis, a condition triggered by the overgrowth of Candida yeast. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), microbial imbalances in the body can occur due to environmental and physiological factors, increasing the risk of such infections. Dr. Meghana Reddy Jetty, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics, Gynecology, Laparoscopy and Aesthetic Gynecology, Aster Whitefield, Bengaluru, explains that "fungal infections in intimate areas are a common yet often underreported concern, primarily caused by an overgrowth of yeast such as Candidiasis. The genital area becomes highly vulnerable to infections because these pathogens require warm and moist conditions to survive."

Several factors can disrupt the body's natural microbial balance, including:

Excessive sweating, especially in humid climates

Wearing tight, non-breathable clothing

Poor hygiene practices

Prolonged use of antibiotics

Uncontrolled diabetes

Hormonal changes (pregnancy, menstrual cycle, or contraceptive use)

Also Read: Reusing Gym Clothes In Summer Can Increase Risk Of Skin Infections And Delayed Recovery, Warns Doctor

Symptoms to watch out for

Fungal infections often present with noticeable but sometimes overlooked symptoms. "People who have this condition will show symptoms that include itching and redness and irritation and a burning sensation and some patients will experience abnormal discharge or skin peeling," Dr. Jetty says.

Common symptoms include:

Persistent itching in the genital area

Redness and swelling

Burning sensation, especially during urination

Thick or unusual discharge (in women)

Cracked or peeling skin

While these infections are usually not severe, ignoring symptoms can lead to prolonged discomfort. "The infections do not present serious health risks, but untreated infections and frequent relapses will lead to major discomfort and reduced life quality for patients," she adds.

Treatment options: Why proper diagnosis matters

Treatment for fungal infections depends on severity, recurrence, and overall health. "Treatment requires antifungal medications which doctors prescribe as topical creams, powders, or oral drugs to match the patient's level of health and their history of previous illnesses," explains Dr. Jetty.

Antifungal treatments such as clotrimazole or fluconazole are commonly used and are effective when taken as prescribed. However, one of the biggest concerns is self-medication. "Patients must follow their treatment schedule until the doctor permits them to stop even when their symptoms begin to improve. The practice of using over-the-counter medications without receiving a correct diagnosis can lead to two main outcomes which include hiding the existence of medical problems and developing treatment resistance," she warns.

This is especially important because symptoms of fungal infections can sometimes resemble other conditions, including bacterial infections or sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Also Read: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Doctor Explains Early Signs And Symptoms People Ignore

Prevention: The most effective strategy

Preventing fungal infections is often easier than treating recurrent cases. Doctors stress the importance of daily habits and lifestyle choices. Dr. Jetty emphasises: "The risk of infection decreases when people practice proper hygiene while keeping their area dry and wearing loose cotton-based clothing and staying away from harsh soaps and scented products."

Key prevention tips include:

Maintain proper hygiene: Wash the genital area with mild, unscented soap and water. Avoid douching or using harsh products. Keep the area dry: Moisture encourages fungal growth. Change out of sweaty clothes promptly. Wear breathable fabrics: Opt for loose-fitting, cotton underwear to allow air circulation. Manage underlying health conditions: "People must control their diabetes through effective methods while they also need to restrict their use of antibiotics to essential situations," Dr. Jetty advises. Avoid unnecessary antibiotic use: Only take antibiotics when prescribed, as overuse disrupts healthy bacteria.

Why early action matters

Timely treatment and preventive care can significantly reduce recurrence. "The proactive treatment approach which combines immediate medical care with preventive health measures proves to be effective in controlling and reducing infection recurrence while promoting better intimate health and overall health improvements," says Dr. Jetty.

Health experts agree that breaking the stigma around intimate infections is essential. Early consultation not only ensures accurate diagnosis but also prevents complications and repeated infections.

Fungal infections in intimate areas are common, manageable, and preventable, but only when addressed correctly. While they may not pose serious health risks, their impact on comfort and quality of life can be significant. Medical experts stress the importance of recognising symptoms early, avoiding self-medication, and adopting hygiene-focused preventive measures. In a climate like India's, where heat and humidity increase vulnerability, staying informed and proactive is the best defence against recurring infections.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.