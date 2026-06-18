Daveigh Chase, known for her character in the TV series The Ring, died at the age of 35. Speaking to BBC, Chase's longtime manager John Ryan Jr confirmed the news. Chase died on Tuesday after developing complications from meningitis, which later escalated into a bloodstream infection and ultimately sepsis. Ryan also shared that Chase had been admitted to the hospital for malnourishment before her death. Ryan said, "She was the greatest. She loved cats. She worked with cat rescues with us. She was very to herself."

"She was not very Hollywood," he said. "She'd rather eat at Bob's Big Boy and go home with the cats. She loved acting but wasn't into the fame scene."

What Is Bacterial Meningitis?

Meningitis is an infection which causes inflammation in the membranes (meninges) that protect the spinal cord and brain. Johns Hopkins Medicine says that when the membranes become infected, they swell and press on the spinal cord or brain. This can cause life-threatening problems.

Meningitis can be either bacterial or viral. While viral meningitis is more common, bacterial meningitis is usually more serious. It can lead to brain damage, seizures, paralysis, or stroke. Some cases of bacterial meningitis can also be fatal.

Types Of Bacterial Meningitis

There are many different types of bacteria that can cause meningitis. According to Cleveland Clinic, some of the most common bacteria that cause meningitis are:

Group B Streptococcus

Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal)

Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcal)

Haemophilus influenzae

Listeria monocytogenes

Escherichia coli (E. coli)

Meningitis And Sepsis

Meningitis, in some cases, can lead to sepsis. When the bacteria causing the infection spreads beyond the meninges, and enters the bloodstream. Once bacteria are present in the blood, the body's immune system causes a strong response to fight the infection. In some cases, this response becomes excessive and widespread, causing inflammation throughout the body rather than limiting it to the site of infection. This condition is known as sepsis, which is a life-threatening emergency that can develop rapidly in people with bacterial meningitis.

As sepsis progresses, widespread inflammation can damage blood vessels and tissues, leading to reduced blood flow and inadequate oxygen delivery to vital organs such as the brain, heart, kidneys, and lungs. Blood pressure may fall to dangerously low levels, a condition known as septic shock, which can result in multiple organ failure if not treated promptly. The combination of meningitis and sepsis is particularly dangerous because both conditions can worsen each other, increasing the risk of severe complications, permanent disability, and death.

Importance Of Stopping A Bacterial Infection

It is important to stop a bacterial infection before it spreads and develops into meningitis because meningitis is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition. While many bacterial infections begin in one part of the body, such as the ears, throat, sinuses, lungs, or bloodstream, some bacteria can travel to the meninges and cause severe complications.

When bacteria enter the bloodstream and reach the brain and spinal cord, the body responds with inflammation. This inflammation can increase pressure inside the skull and interfere with the normal functioning of the nervous system. As a result, meningitis can cause symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion, vomiting, and seizures. In infants and young children, symptoms may include irritability, poor feeding, and unusual sleepiness. Since the disease progresses rapidly, early treatment of bacterial infections is essential.

Stopping a bacterial infection at an early stage reduces the risk of the bacteria spreading to other parts of the body, leading to complications such as sepsis. Prompt medical attention, accurate diagnosis, and appropriate antibiotic treatment can help remove the bacteria before they cause more serious damage. Delaying treatment may allow the infection to worsen, increasing the chances of complications such as meningitis, sepsis, hearing loss, brain damage, learning difficulties, or even death.

Stopping a bacterial infection before it progresses to meningitis is crucial because meningitis can develop quickly and lead to severe health consequences.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.