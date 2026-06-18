3/9 MPs At Key Meet: The Six Who Can Break Uddhav Thackeray's Sena, Yet Again

Uddhav Thackeray-led party faces a Mamata Banerjee-like problem: the "missing" Lok Sabha MPs.

At least six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs are reported to be in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may be considering a switch, reviving concerns of another split similar to the 2022 breakaway led by Shinde that divided the party into two factions.

With the political buzz around its allegedly missing MPs growing, the Thackeray faction called a meeting of its parliamentary board on Thursday at the parliament complex in Delhi.

The six rebel MPs did not turn up for the meeting, further fuelling the speculation.

Promptly, Uddhav Thackeray was informed about the missing MPs.

Discussions are now underway regarding the action to be taken against the absent MPs.

Read: How A Split In Uddhav Thackeray Camp Can Reshape Maharashtra And Delhi Politics

A recent precedent has the party worried.

Trinamool Congress has seen an internal rift with a large section of its MLAs disagreeing with party chief Mamata Banerjee's decision on the Leader of Opposition. They have been recognised as "opposition" in the assembly. The party's parliamentary group is also on the verge of split with 20 rebel Trinamool MPs meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitting a letter about the merger of their group with the Tripura-based Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI). They also demanded separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha.

Party MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the party MPs in Maharashtra are being offered up to Rs 15 crore each to switch sides and join the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Read: Shiv Sena's 60-Year-Old History Of Rebellions, Split: Will 2026 See A Replay?

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule rejected the allegations of the BJP's involvement in triggering defections within the Sena (UBT), saying that the party has no connection with this.

"BJP has no relation with where Uddhav Thackeray's MPs go. Uddhav Thackeray should know why his MPs or MLAs are leaving him. If they are going to Eknath Shinde, then it is a matter related to him. Neither our CM nor any of our leaders have any connection with this. Why should the BJP be dragged into this?" the senior BJP leader said.

Here is a look at the six rebel leaders:

Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv)

Omraje Nimbalkar is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dharashiv and the son of the late Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar. He has long been considered a staunch supporter and loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray. He commands a strong support base in the Dharashiv region. A prominent leader from Marathwada, Omraje Nimbalkar is a two-time MP from Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) and previously served as an MLA from 2009 to 2014. He enjoys popularity among the youth of rural Maharashtra. He did not attend the meeting convened at 'Matoshree' last Sunday, opting instead to stay away by citing family reasons. Political opponents have claimed that the primary reason behind his move to leave the party was the hope of securing protection regarding court cases related to his father.

Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East)

Sanjay Dina Patil is an influential leader from Mumbai. Patil, who left the NCP to join the Shiv Sena, is known for his political ambitions. Hailing from a prominent political family in Mumbai, Sanjay Dina Patil is a two-time Member of Parliament. After his stint with the NCP, he joined the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019. His father, Dina Bama Patil, was a respected trade union leader and a former MLA.

Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)

Sanjay Jadhav is the Member of Parliament (MP) from Parbhani and has been a prominent face of the Shiv Sena in the Marathwada region. He has been active in the party's organizational structure for years and was considered a confidant of Uddhav Thackeray. He is a seasoned leader who has demonstrated his political clout by winning the Lok Sabha election from Parbhani three consecutive times. He also served as an MLA from 2004 to 2014. He has been active as a prominent, aggressive face of the Shiv Sena and as a deputy leader in the Marathwada region. However, for some time now, he has appeared disengaged from party activities and has been absent from meetings at Matoshree.

Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)

Sanjay Deshmukh has established his presence in the Yavatmal-Washim region. He has played a significant role in formulating the party's grassroots strategies and is a prominent political figure in the Vidarbha region. He served as an independent MLA for two terms-from 1999 to 2009-and held the position of Sports Minister of Maharashtra between 2002 and 2004.

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)

Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil has been a party loyalist and has consistently worked under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership for the development of the region. He is a first-time Lok Sabha MP. Prior to this, he served as an MLA in the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Holding an MCom degree, Nagesh Patil wields significant organisational influence in the Nanded and Hingoli regions. He, too, had stayed away from recent meetings at Matoshree.

Bhausaheb Vakchaure (Shirdi)

Bhausaheb Vakchaure is the Member of Parliament (MP) from Shirdi. He has previously made headlines for switching political parties. Representing the Shirdi (SC) constituency, Vakchaure is a two-term MP. A retired government official, he has been active in committees related to public administration and planning. He has consistently maintained a distance from the party - even remaining absent from meetings.



