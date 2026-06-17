Uddhav Sena MP Abuses 'Rebels', Then A "Don't Cut It" Note For Media

As he addressed the members of the Press in New Delhi amid growing buzz over defections within the Uddhav Thackerya's Shiv Sena, party MP Sanjay Raut resorted to abuses for the "rebel" leaders.

Raut hurled abuses at those suspected of leaving the party. "Ye s**le b*****ke log, jo jaa rahe hai", Raut remarked referring to the "rebels". And to make sure that it was not a slip of tongue, but a deliberate act, Raut urged mediapersons to not censor his abuses. "Don't cut it, run it," he told reporters.

Continuing his attack, Raut accused the rebels of dishonesty, saying: "These people are beimaan [traitors] and beimaani (dishonesty) is in their blood - we have started feeling that".

Later questioned on his language, Raut remained defiant and said he doesn't regret using the abusive words. "We use such words in Marathi language. What is wrong in it? I very well know what language to use and when. People must be spoken to in the language they understand. What will you say about a person who leaves a party by accepting Rs 15 crores? Will you shower flower petals on such a person?"

Raut's abusive meltdown left party leaders defending him. MP Anil Desai, who was present at the same press conference, said, "Whatever is said, these are slangs, it is not meant for anyone particularly. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics in the public sphere, speaks, such things happen."

He (Raut) wasn't addressing any particular person, Desai added.

Rivals, however, pounced on Raut's comments and attacked him. Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat said Raut's language was not right. "I think abusing them and insulting them (rebel MPs) in this manner was not right. This must have been going on for a long time. The result is that today the MPs don't want to be with them."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also attacked Raut and said that the language reflected collapse of Uddhav Thackeray's party. "... Sanjay Raut has now begun abusing them (rebel MPs)... This reflects the collapse of their party's leadership. They have broken away from Hindutva, leaving workers, cadre, MLAs, and MPs deeply dissatisfied and restless... using such words is unacceptable in civil society."

Ally Congress, however, called Raut's abuse an emotional outburst. Party Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi said Raut's anger is justified. "Their party was split, and MLAs were taken away. Now they are being targeted again. Sanjay Raut's anger is therefore understandable."