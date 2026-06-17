Lack Of Leadership, Poll Support: Sources On Why Uddhav Sena MPs Want Out

This is deja vu time for Uddhav Thackeray.

Four years ago the son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Saheb Thackeray - the OG hardman of Maratha politics - could only watch as Eknath Shinde engineered a split that brought down the then-ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Thackeray, then the chief minister, raged but could do nothing; twelve of his MPs joined Shinde in claiming the Sena's name and symbol - triggering an acrimonious legal battle that has still not been settled - and aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party, itself Thackeray's ally-turned-rival. The result - the MVA government fell and Thackeray quit as chief minister.

This week that ghost is back to haunt what remains of his party.

At least six MPs from the Sena (UBT) - the name given to Thackeray's faction after the June 2022 divide - have gone underground. Their phones have been switched off, sources told NDTV. The six are scheduled to meet Eknath Shinde and his son, Shrikant, at the latter's Delhi residence later today, after which they are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

RECAP | Phones Off, Uddhav Sena MPs Not Reachable, Focus Now Shifts To Delhi

That suggests the wantaway MPs - Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, and Sanjay Jadhav - will echo Shinde's gameplan, i.e., they will form a separate faction and then merge that with the Shinde-led Sena bloc. They could be followed by a seventh - Rajabhau Waje.

Shiv Sena rebellion 2.0

Sources have told NDTV the rebel leaders have been unhappy with Thackeray's leadership (or lack of it, from their perspective) for some time. Their complaints include the party boss not visiting their constituencies - despite repeated requests - to help overcome political challenges. The rebels are also unhappy over a lack of facetime with senior leaders.

That they couldn't even meet Thackeray's son - Aaditya Thackeray - despite seeking appointments on multiple occasions, only added to their discontent, sources said. The final issue was an alleged lack of financial support during a local body election. The MPs are said to have repeatedly sought funds and organisational backing that never came.

Uddhav Thackeray battles to keep Sena

The fightback is being led by Thackeray loyalists Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, both of whom are expected in Delhi later today, and Sanjay Raut, who is already in the city. For now the Thackeray camp has insisted all is well.

Raut said Sena (UBT) MPs had been offered Rs 15 crore to defect.

RECAP | Uddhav Sena MP's Big 'Rs 15 Crore Paid' Charge Amid Buzz On Party Split

"To buy Maharashtra's MPs... tonight, an advance of 15 crores each is being given, this information is shocking and disgusting!" he posted in Hindi on X. He later denied his presence in Delhi was linked to a revolt and rejected suggestions of a meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker. He also dismissed talk of an 'Operation Tiger', i.e., an attempt to poach the MPs.

However. the Thackeray camp is reportedly prepping legal action - under the ambit of the anti-defection law and party rules - against the rebel leaders. The party is expected to convene an urgent meeting of all its MPs.