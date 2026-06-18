Kidney cancer is among the ten most common cancers worldwide, yet misconceptions about the disease remain widespread. Many people believe all kidney cancers are the same, that the disease is always inherited, or that a diagnosis automatically means losing an entire kidney. Others assume there is a routine screening test available or confuse kidney cancer with chronic kidney disease.

In reality, kidney cancer is a complex disease with multiple subtypes, varying risk factors, and treatment approaches that have evolved significantly over the past two decades. Advances in imaging, surgery, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy have improved outcomes, especially when the disease is detected early. According to the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), kidney cancer accounted for more than 430,000 new cases globally in 2022, making awareness and early detection increasingly important.

"Kidney cancer is often misunderstood, and the most useful way to think about it is that it is not one disease, not always hereditary, and not always fatal," says Dr Amit Bansal, Senior Consultant, Uro & Uro Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. "The facts are more nuanced: it usually starts in the kidney itself, most cases are diagnosed in older adults, and treatment is often effective when disease is found early."

Here are some of the most common myths about kidney cancer, and the facts behind them.

Myth 1: All Kidney Cancers Are The Same

One of the biggest misconceptions is that kidney cancer is a single disease. In reality, kidney cancer encompasses several distinct subtypes. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI), renal cell carcinoma (RCC) accounts for about 90% of kidney cancers in adults, and clear cell renal cell carcinoma is the most common subtype.

"Clear cell renal cell carcinoma accounts for approximately 70% to 75% of cases," explains Dr Bansal. "That matters because different subtypes may behave differently and respond to different treatments." Understanding the subtype helps doctors determine prognosis and select the most appropriate treatment strategy.

Myth 2: Kidney Cancer Affects Everyone Equally

Fact: Certain groups face a significantly higher risk.

According to the NCI and the American Cancer Society, kidney cancer is more common in men than women and is typically diagnosed between the ages of 55 and 74 years.

Several established risk factors increase the likelihood of developing kidney cancer, including:

Smoking

Obesity

High blood pressure

Chronic kidney disease

Long-term dialysis

Certain inherited genetic syndromes

"Risk is higher in men, older adults, and people with smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, long-term dialysis, or inherited syndromes," says Dr Bansal. Research published in the journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians has consistently identified smoking and obesity among the strongest modifiable risk factors for renal cell carcinoma.

Myth 3: Most Kidney Cancer Is Hereditary

Fact: The majority of cases are not inherited.

A cancer diagnosis in the family often raises concerns about genetic risk. However, inherited kidney cancer remains relatively uncommon. "The National Cancer Institute notes that only 5% to 10% of cancers overall are inherited, and kidney cancer is hereditary in only a small minority of cases," says Dr Bansal.

Inherited syndromes associated with kidney cancer include:

Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome

Hereditary papillary renal carcinoma

Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome

While family history may increase risk in some individuals, most kidney cancer cases arise due to acquired DNA mutations that develop during a person's lifetime rather than inherited genetic changes.

Myth 4: There Is A Routine Screening Test For Kidney Cancer

Fact: No population-wide screening test currently exists.

Unlike breast cancer screening with mammography or prostate cancer testing with PSA, there is no recommended routine screening programme for kidney cancer among average-risk adults. "People often assume there is a routine screening test for kidney cancer similar to a mammogram or PSA. There is no general-population screening test for average-risk adults," says Dr Bansal.

The NCI notes that imaging surveillance is generally reserved for people with specific hereditary syndromes that substantially increase kidney cancer risk. As a result, many kidney tumours are discovered incidentally during imaging scans performed for unrelated medical reasons.

Myth 5: Kidney Cancer Always Requires Removal Of The Entire Kidney

Fact: Treatment depends on the tumour and the patient.

Historically, radical nephrectomy, or complete removal of the kidney, was the standard treatment for many kidney cancers. Today, treatment approaches are far more individualised. "Early-stage disease is often treated with surgery, but some small tumours may be monitored or treated with non-surgical methods such as ablation, depending on size, location, and patient factors," says Dr Bansal.

Modern treatment options may include:

Partial nephrectomy (removing only the tumour)

Radical nephrectomy

Thermal ablation

Active surveillance

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapies

According to guidelines from the European Association of Urology (EAU), nephron-sparing surgery is preferred whenever feasible because it preserves kidney function without compromising cancer control. Importantly, many people live healthy and normal lives with a single functioning kidney.

Myth 6: Kidney Cancer Is The Same As Kidney Disease

Fact: They are different conditions.

Kidney disease refers to impaired kidney function caused by conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, infections, or autoimmune disorders. Kidney cancer, on the other hand, involves abnormal cell growth that forms a tumour within the kidney. Although chronic kidney disease may increase kidney cancer risk, the two conditions are distinct and require different treatment approaches.

Myth 7: Kidney Cancer Is Contagious

Fact: Cancer cannot be transmitted from person to person.

Another misconception is that kidney cancer can spread through contact with an affected individual. "Kidney cancer is not contagious," says Dr Bansal. "Like most cancers, it is caused by DNA changes, not by infection in ordinary cases." Unlike infectious diseases, cancer does not spread through touch, sharing food, or close personal contact.

Kidney cancer remains a serious disease, but many common beliefs about it are inaccurate. Not all kidney cancers are the same, most cases are not hereditary, and treatment does not always require removal of the entire kidney. Equally important, there is currently no routine screening test for average-risk adults, making awareness of symptoms and risk factors essential.

As research continues to improve diagnosis and treatment, outcomes for kidney cancer patients are steadily improving. Early detection, personalised treatment, and access to specialist care remain the strongest tools for achieving the best possible outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.