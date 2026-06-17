In a significant regulatory overhaul, India has removed syrup-based medicines from the list of drugs that could previously be sold under relaxed conditions, effectively ending over-the-counter access to many cough syrups and liquid medicines without a doctor's prescription. The decision, notified through amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, comes amid heightened scrutiny of India's pharmaceutical sector following multiple incidents involving contaminated cough syrups linked to child deaths in India and abroad.

The move marks one of the strongest medicine-safety interventions undertaken by Indian regulators in recent years. While cough syrups have long been treated as common household remedies and were often available from non-pharmacy retail outlets in smaller towns and villages, regulators now say stricter oversight is necessary to protect public health. The amendment is also intended to curb self-medication, improve accountability in drug distribution, and restore confidence in India's pharmaceutical industry, which supplies medicines to countries around the world.

But what prompted this sudden regulatory shift? The answer lies in a series of tragic events, international warnings, and growing concerns about medicine quality and safety.

Why Did India Change The Rules?

The immediate trigger was a string of contamination incidents involving cough syrups manufactured in India. Since 2022, India-made syrup formulations have been linked to the deaths of more than 140 children in Africa and Central Asia, prompting international concern and damaging India's reputation as the "pharmacy of the world."

One of the earliest incidents occurred in The Gambia in 2022, where the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a medical product alert after laboratory testing identified unacceptable levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) in several paediatric syrups. These toxic industrial chemicals can cause acute kidney injury, neurological complications, and death, particularly in young children.

Soon after, WHO issued another alert regarding contaminated cough syrups linked to child deaths in Uzbekistan. Laboratory analyses again detected dangerous levels of DEG and EG in syrup formulations manufactured in India.

Also Read: Centre Bans Over-The-Counter Sale Of Syrup Medicines, Doctor's Prescription Now Mandatory

The Domestic Wake-Up Call

While the international incidents generated headlines, concerns intensified further after contamination-linked deaths were reported within India itself.

In 2025, authorities investigated the deaths of multiple children in Madhya Pradesh after they reportedly consumed contaminated cough syrup containing toxic levels of diethylene glycol. WHO later issued alerts concerning contaminated oral liquid medicines and urged regulators worldwide to increase surveillance of syrup-based formulations.

The incident highlighted vulnerabilities in manufacturing quality control and post-market surveillance. Experts noted that contamination with DEG and EG often occurs when pharmaceutical-grade solvents such as glycerine are inadequately tested or replaced with substandard ingredients. Even small quantities can be fatal in children because the chemicals damage the kidneys and nervous system.

What Is Schedule K And Why Is It Important?

The latest change centres on Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

For decades, certain medicines classified as household remedies were exempt from some restrictions governing their sale and distribution. This exemption allowed syrup-based medicines, including many cough formulations, to be sold through vendors operating under restricted licences, particularly in villages and remote areas where full-fledged pharmacies were unavailable.

Under the new amendment, syrups have been removed from this exemption framework. As a result, syrup medicines must now be dispensed through licensed pharmacies and generally require a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner. Pills, tablets and lozenges continue to remain on the exemption list.

Health authorities say the change will strengthen accountability across the supply chain and ensure that medicines are sold through regulated channels.

Concerns About Self-Medication

The amendment is not solely about contamination. Doctors have long warned that self-medication with cough syrups is widespread in India. Many consumers purchase syrups without consulting a healthcare professional, often using them repeatedly for chronic cough, allergies, respiratory infections, or symptoms that may require further medical evaluation.

Certain cough syrups may contain antihistamines, bronchodilators, or codeine-like ingredients that can cause side effects, interact with other medicines, or be misused. Public health experts argue that requiring medical supervision could help reduce inappropriate use while ensuring underlying illnesses are diagnosed correctly.

Also Read: Toxic Cough Syrup Scare: What Went Wrong And Why All Syrups Aren't Unsafe

India's Wider Crackdown On Medicine Quality

The prescription requirement is only one component of a broader regulatory push. According to India's drug regulator, nearly 90 per cent of cough syrup manufacturers have been inspected following contamination concerns, with action taken against companies found to be non-compliant. Authorities have also mandated manufacturing upgrades and strengthened quality-control requirements across the pharmaceutical sector.

WHO has repeatedly urged national regulators to strengthen surveillance of oral liquid medicines because contamination incidents have continued to emerge across multiple countries. The organisation has warned that contaminated products may circulate through formal as well as informal supply chains, making robust monitoring essential.

India's decision to end over-the-counter sales of syrup-based medicines represents a major shift in medicine regulation. While the move may inconvenience some consumers accustomed to purchasing cough syrups without prescriptions, regulators argue that the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

The policy is rooted in lessons learned from a series of tragic contamination incidents that claimed the lives of children in India and abroad. Combined with broader manufacturing reforms and stricter inspections, the amendment aims to improve medicine safety, reduce self-medication, and restore confidence in the quality of Indian pharmaceuticals.

For patients, the message is clear: cough syrups may seem harmless, but they are medicines that deserve the same level of oversight and caution as any other drug.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.