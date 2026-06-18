About 18.7 lakh new kidney cancer cases are recorded according to the Indian Cancer Society. The hidden cancer burden is posing significant pressure on the health infrastructure as the symptoms of the disease silently progress without detection until they become a visible issue. Many cases of kidney disease are only detected in advanced stages, as the early signs slowly worsen internal health and are diagnosed in later stages when the recovery rate is much lower. Awareness of kidney cancer is another hurdle, as most people are unaware of their kidney health. Kidney cancer is often called a 'silent disease' where the tumours grow silently and remain unnoticed underneath the kidney. Clear symptoms of kidney cancer are noticed when there is visible discomfort or the severity of the disease has become too serious to remain hidden.

Early Signs Of Kidney Cancer That Are Often Missed

World Kidney Cancer Day has been established to raise awareness about the serious disease that affects a significant portion of the Indian population. And this is becoming a serious issue, until early signs such as

Blood in urine (haematuria)

Persistent back or side pain

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

These are often subtle or mistaken for other conditions, as the signs overlap and can be confusing for people to understand.

Why Diagnosis Happens Late In Many Cases

Kidney cancer diagnosis happens late in most cases, as there is a lack of attention to kidney health as a whole. The annual health check-up doesn't focus on kidney function in depth, as a routine urine test has limitations. Here are some more aspects that contribute to delayed kidney cancer diagnosis:

Lack of routine screening for kidney cancer increases the disease burden.

Symptoms overlap with common illnesses, which can trigger confusion, and people ignore the early signs.

Low awareness among patients is another factor that delays diagnosis.

Incidental detection during scans for other conditions is possible, as the kidneys are the filtration units of the body, whose health needs to be taken seriously.

Also Read: Are Your Kidneys Safe? New Meta-Analysis Reveals A Fast-Spreading Silent Crisis

Key Risk Factors That Increase Kidney Cancer Risk

Kidney cancer risk can be increased when the load of toxins is high, and people develop damaging lifestyle habits that worsen their internal health. Here are the key risk factors that you should be aware of:

Smoking

Obesity

High blood pressure

Family history / genetic conditions

Chronic kidney disease

Doctor Explains The Delay In Detection

Dr Ruquaya Ahmad Mir, Surgical Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals in Delhi, explains, "Kidney cancer often remains asymptomatic in its early stages, which is why many patients are diagnosed incidentally or when the disease has already progressed."

The Role Of Imaging In Early Detection

Kidney cancer can only be detected by performing specialised medical scans that can analyse its functioning. Here is why imaging is crucial to detect kidney cancer and make sure that your chances of recovery are increased:

CT scans, ultrasound, and MRI of the kidneys provide an accurate image of the kidneys.

Most cases found accidentally during unrelated tests are the norm for kidney cancer diagnoses.

The importance of timely diagnostic evaluation is necessary to tackle the burden of kidney cancer.

When Should You See A Doctor?

You should seek a medical professional who is a specialist in kidney function when you experience the following:

Persistent blood in urine

Ongoing flank pain

Sudden unexplained weight loss

Long-term fatigue

Can Kidney Cancer Be Detected Early?

Kidney cancer detection doesn't have universal screening guidelines, but a combination of imaging and scans detects the disease. Those who are genetically inclined to develop kidney cancer, if it runs in their family, need to get screened regularly based on a schedule determined by a doctor.

But people need to be aware of the early signs of kidney dysfunction and seek immediate medical help when they are in doubt.

Also Read: This Inexpensive, Easily Available Drug Offers Hope For Diabetic Kidney Disease, Finds Study

Tips To Reduce Risk And Improve Early Detection

Early detection of kidney cancer is possible, and you can reduce your risk if you follow these steps:

Quit smoking as it increases the risk.

Maintain a healthy weight, which doesn't put stress on your kidneys.

Monitor blood pressure, as it can increase pressure on kidney function.

Regular health check-ups can reduce the chances of advancement.

Don't ignore warning signs, as they are a reminder from the body to pay attention.

Kidney cancer is often silent, as it can lead to late diagnosis. But knowing the early signs and being aware of the symptoms that you can experience are critical. To beat kidney cancer, timely medical consultation can improve patient outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.