A medication currently used to treat chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with type 2 diabetes could benefit millions more patients than previously believed, according to new international research. Scientists have found that finerenone, a kidney disease drug already approved in several countries, may help protect kidney function, reduce the risk of heart complications, and improve survival rates in people with chronic kidney disease, including those without diabetes. The study was presented at the European Renal Association Congress in Glasgow and simultaneously published in three leading medical journals: The Lancet, The New England Journal of Medicine, and JAMA. Chronic kidney disease affects nearly 850 million people worldwide and is a leading cause of illness and premature death. The condition often progresses silently, increasing the risk of kidney failure, heart disease, hospitalisation, and death.

Why This Discovery Matters

While diabetes is one of the most common causes of CKD, many people develop kidney disease without having diabetes. Treatment options for these patients have remained limited. Researchers say the latest findings could help change that.

What Is Finerenone?

Finerenone belongs to a class of medications known as mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists. It works by blocking pathways that contribute to inflammation and scarring in the kidneys and heart. The drug is currently approved for patients with chronic kidney disease linked to type 2 diabetes. However, scientists wanted to know whether it could help a wider range of kidney disease patients.

Also read: Are Your Kidneys Safe? New Meta-Analysis Reveals A Fast-Spreading Silent Crisis

Trial Shows Slower Kidney Function Decline

One of the largest studies, called the FIND-CKD trial, included 1,584 people with non-diabetic chronic kidney disease across 24 countries. Researchers found that patients taking finerenone alongside standard treatment experienced a significantly slower decline in kidney function compared with those receiving standard treatment alone. The drug also reduced the combined risk of kidney failure, worsening kidney disease, heart failure, or cardiovascular death by 23%.

Benefits Seen In Patients With Glomerular Disease

A separate analysis focused on patients with glomerular diseases, a group of conditions that damage the kidneys' filtering units. Among these patients, finerenone reduced the risk of kidney failure or disease progression by 26%. Researchers also observed a 42% reduction in albuminuria, a condition marked by excess protein in the urine that often signals kidney damage.

Lower Risk Of Heart Problems And Death

In a larger pooled analysis involving more than 14,500 patients with both diabetic and non-diabetic CKD, finerenone continued to show significant benefits. Compared with placebo, the drug:

Reduced the risk of kidney failure or disease progression by 24%

Lowered the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure or cardiovascular death by 20%

Reduced the risk of death from any cause by 12%

Importantly, these benefits were seen regardless of whether patients had diabetes or what type of kidney disease they had.

Could Treatment Guidelines Change?

Researchers believe the findings support a broader role for finerenone in chronic kidney disease treatment. Associate Professor Brendon Neuen, Lead Global Clinical Trialist at The George Institute for Global Health, said that while diabetes remains a major cause of kidney disease, most people living with CKD do not have diabetes and often have limited treatment options. The study suggests that finerenone could become a foundational therapy for a much wider group of patients in the future.

Also read: India's Chronic Kidney Disease Burden Soars To 138 Million, Second Highest Worldwide

Are There Any Side Effects?

The drug was generally well tolerated across all studies. Researchers noted that elevated potassium levels were more common among patients taking finerenone. However, serious complications, treatment discontinuation, and hospitalisations related to high potassium levels were relatively uncommon. The latest research suggests that finerenone may offer important benefits beyond its current use in diabetic kidney disease. By slowing kidney damage, reducing cardiovascular complications, and improving survival, the drug could potentially help millions of people living with chronic kidney disease worldwide. While experts say further evaluation and guideline updates may be needed, the findings represent a major step forward in the search for better treatments for one of the world's fastest-growing health challenges

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