Oats have become a popular breakfast option for many people due to their versatility, nutritional profile, and health benefits. They are easy to prepare and can be customised with a variety of toppings, including nuts and fruits. Oats are well-packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are particularly known for their high fibre content, especially beta-glucan, which can help lower cholesterol levels and promote heart health. Additionally, the complex carbohydrates in oats can stabilise blood sugar levels, keeping you energised throughout the morning.

Oats for weight management

Oats can aid in weight management due to their high fibre content, which can increase feelings of fullness and reduce overall calorie intake. Interestingly, oats also trigger the body's natural release of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), a satiety hormone that slows digestion and signals fullness to the brain. While medication like Ozempic provides a highly concentrated, long-lasting synthetic version of this hormone, oats act through dietary mechanisms, specifically via their unique soluble fibre, beta-glucan, to naturally stimulate the same hormonal pathways and promote prolonged fullness.

How oats work as natural GLP-1 boosters

Oats promote satiety and influence GLP-1 levels through a two-part digestive process:

When you eat oats, the soluble fibre beta-glucan absorbs water and forms a thick, viscous gel in your stomach. This significantly delays gastric emptying, keeping food in your stomach longer and physically prolonging the feeling of fullness.

Beta-glucan in oats slows down digestion; it travels further into the lower digestive tract. There, your gut bacteria ferment the fibre and convert it into Short-Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, acetate, and propionate. These SCFAs bind directly to receptors on specialised L-cells located in your colon. Once activated, these L-cells naturally secrete endogenous GLP-1 and Peptide YY (PYY), both of which act as powerful appetite suppressants.

Tips to consume oats for maximum fullness

Choose steel-cut or rolled oats instead of instant oats, as they typically have higher fibre content and take longer to digest. Incorporating protein sources such as Greek yoghurt, almond butter, nuts or protein powder can enhance satiety and help balance blood sugar levels. Top your oatmeal with chia seeds, flaxseeds, chopped walnuts, or a spoonful of almond butter. Fats further slow down how quickly your stomach empties, preventing sudden blood sugar crashes. Add fresh fruits like bananas, berries, or apples to add natural sweetness, additional fibre and antioxidants. Preparing overnight oats can help improve the texture and flavours, and soaking them overnight allows the oats to absorb more liquid, which can enhance fullness.

Oats can naturally boost GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) levels in the body. GLP-1 is a hormone that helps regulate appetite and glucose metabolism. By incorporating oats into your breakfast routine, you can enjoy a nutritious and satisfying meal that supports your health and well-being.

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