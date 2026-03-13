Craving Sugar? Nutritionist Recommends Adding Chromium-Rich Foods To Your Diet

Sugar cravings are quite common, but indulging in unstoppable sweet-tooth moments can lead to serious problems. Agree? In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal reveals how you can easily prevent these sugar cravings. She emphasises incorporating foods rich in chromium to help manage them.

The nutritionist adds, “Chromium plays a role in maintaining balanced blood sugar levels, potentially helping in sugar craving management.”

Chromium picolinate is the form of chromium commonly found in dietary supplements, according to a report by Healthline. The report further states, “It may be effective at improving the body's response to insulin or lowering blood sugar in those with diabetes. What's more, it may help reduce hunger, cravings and binge eating.”

But do you know which foods are excellent sources of this essential mineral? The nutritionist recommends the following chromium-rich foods:

Broccoli

According to the nutritionist, broccoli is a nutrient-packed vegetable that contributes to your daily chromium intake.

Cinnamon

Agarwal says that cinnamon, known for its aromatic flavour, is not just a tasty addition but also provides a natural source of chromium.

Berries

Like blueberries and strawberries, berries not only add sweetness but also offer a dose of this vital mineral, according to the dietician.

She further shares, “Including these foods in your diet provides a natural and flavorful way to support your body's nutritional needs.”

However, the expert mentions, “Remember, moderation and a well-balanced approach are key to satisfying your cravings while maintaining a health-conscious lifestyle.”

A study by the US National Library of Medicine's National Centre for Biotechnology Information notes that people with type 2 diabetes have lower blood levels of chromium than those without the disease. Insulin resistance is the common denominator in a cluster of cardiovascular disease risk factors. Metabolic syndrome affects 40% of people in their 60s and 70s.

The same study has demonstrated that chromium supplements enhance the metabolic action of insulin and lower some of the risk factors for cardiovascular disease, particularly in overweight individuals. Additionally, chromium levels decrease with age. Hence, making dietary additions alongside a proper dosage of chromium supplements is recommended.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.