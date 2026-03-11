Purple Sweet Potatoes To Green Tea: Doctor Lists 5 Foods That May Lower Cancer Risk

Cancer rates are rising around the world, especially among younger adults. Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi has shared five foods that may help lower cancer risk if included regularly in the diet.

Dr Sethi took to Instagram, where he listed foods that research links to reduced inflammation, improved gut health, and better cellular protection. He captioned the post, "Are you regularly eating foods that actively protect your long-term health?"

One of the foods he highlighted was purple sweet potatoes, as they are rich in anthocyanins. These are antioxidants known to reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage.

According to Dr Sethi, lab studies suggest these compounds may help slow the growth of colon cancer cells. "The more colour, the more protective compounds it has," he said.

He also recommended broccoli sprouts and microgreens, which are packed with sulforaphane. It is a compound that helps activate the body's detox and antioxidant systems. Dr Sethi said these sprouts can contain 20 to 100 times more precursors of sulforaphane than mature broccoli. He said even small servings can be beneficial.

He also advised adding kiwis to your diet, as they are high in vitamin C, fibre and polyphenols. Dr Sethi said studies have shown that regular kiwi consumption may improve DNA protection and antioxidant levels in the body. He added that kiwis also support digestion and help maintain bowel regularity.

Another food he suggested is green tea, which contains EGCG, a compound studied for its role in supporting tumour-suppressing pathways. Population studies have also linked regular green tea consumption with a lower cancer risk. Dr Sethi noted that matcha has an even higher concentration.

He also advised people to eat more beans, mainly because of their fibre content. Half a cup of beans provides about 7 to 8 grams of fibre, he said. Most adults need 25 to 38 grams of fibre daily, but many do not get enough. Dr Sethi said that higher fibre intake has been linked to a lower risk of colorectal cancer.

"Feed your microbiome. Protect your colon," he added. However, Dr Sethi stressed that preventing cancer is not about relying on a single magic food. Instead, it depends on your everyday eating habits over a long period of time.

"Cancer prevention isn't one superfood," he said. It's daily patterns - more anti-inflammatory foods, more fibre, more consistency. "Your plate shapes risk slowly, over time," the doctor concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.