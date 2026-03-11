Edamame: How The Japanese Bean Helps With Weight Loss

Edamame is a young soybean that is popular in Japan but has made its way to India, where it is available in various forms. Fresh, frozen, or even powdered, every kind of edamame is available readily. The global popularity of edamame is because of it being a plant-based protein option that supplies the body with plenty of nutrients as well. According to the World Obesity Federation, 16% of the adult population is dealing with obesity, and in India, about 6.2% of the total population. So, a significant portion of India is dealing with weight management, and introducing edamame as a potential way to manage weight may prove effective. And medical research papers indicate that a moderate consumption of edamame could have a positive impact on weight loss efforts. To understand exactly how edamame and its nutritional profile reduce fat deposition in the body, the mechanisms behind it need to be looked at.

Nutritional Profile Of Edamame

The low caloric density of edamame makes it better for people who are strictly following a calorie-restricted diet, as losing weight is their top priority. While caloric restriction doesn't work for every body type, people need to consider their genes, ability to exercise daily, and their overall lifestyle and nutritional food intake to ensure their weight loss efforts prove beneficial. The immature soybean has high levels of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that make it a functional food. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the following nutrients can be provided by consuming 155 g of edamame:

Edamame And Weight Loss

Edamame is generally consumed salted or dried and is a part of the diet for those who are seeking weight loss. While weight loss efforts are individualised and need to be practised under medical supervision, as suddenly introducing unknown foods into your diet can lead to side effects.

Here is what the studies say about edamame and its ability to aid in weight loss:

According to the research in the Food and Nutrition Sciences, edamame can improve the feeling of fullness and weight management efforts.

The combination of high fibre content and protein in edamame can keep you full for long hours; hence, it becomes easier to control the portion size, as mentioned in research from the Journal of Nutrition .

. Edamame has a low glycaemic index, which means that it can help regulate blood sugar levels when consumed in moderation.

There are various forms of edamame that can prove useful for weight loss; be it frozen, fried, or edamame being used in flour, each of them has a glycaemic index that is close to each other.

Surprisingly, fried edamame has a glycaemic index of 36, which is lower than the frozen and flour versions.

These facts have been revealed in the proceedings of the 2nd NaCIA (National Conference on Innovative Agriculture), where research papers detailed the various forms of edamame and their impact on blood sugar levels.

Edamame is a plant protein source that supports muscle maintenance that helps older adults with their weight management efforts. As age makes losing weight harder, active dietary interventions can prove fruitful for weight regulation.

Other Health Benefits Of Edamame

Edamame is a young soybean that actively helps the body with the following health benefits, even when it is fried:

Boosts gut health, as the fibre content in it supports the microbiome, which is a delicate ecosystem that requires active dietary additions to help balance it.

Improve heart health as it lowers cholesterol, as highlighted in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition.

Better bone health as the calcium and magnesium content boost bone density.

Edamame

Photo Credit: Freepik

How To Add Edamame To Your Diet

There are numerous ways to add edamame to your diet; the form that you may need depends on the nutritionist's or dietician's advice. These are the ways that edamame can become a part of your diet:

Steamed edamame as a snack can be consumed, but it needs to be stored in an airtight container to maintain its freshness.

Edamame can be added to salads, stir-fries, and soups to make it an easy addition to their diet.

The bean can be converted into hummus or spreads and made for snacking easily.

Precautions To Take With Edamame Consumption

People with soy allergies need to be careful with edamame consumption, as allergic reactions may happen.

Edamame consumption needs to be balanced with other protein sources to make sure your body receives a variety of protein sources to ensure consistent energy.

Edamame is a versatile, weight-loss-friendly superfood that can be made a part of an everyday diet.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.