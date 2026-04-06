Researchers Set World Record By Creating QR Code Thinner Than Human Hair

In a remarkable scientific achievement, researchers have created an extremely tiny QR code, showing how far technology has advanced at the microscopic level.

Researchers from TU Wien in Austria have created a QR code that is smaller than the width of a human hair, setting a new benchmark in miniaturisation.

The QR code was prepared by cutting a thin layer of chromium nitride with the help of a focused ion beam. Its size is only 1.977 square micrometers, making it among the smallest QR codes of its kind.

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Researchers from researchers from TU Wien in Austria have created a QR code smaller than the width of a human hair.



It was created by cutting a chromium nitride thin film using a focused ion beam and measured an area of 1.977 square micrometres. pic.twitter.com/cuRSpZrAM1 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 1, 2026

The post shared by Guinness World Records reads, "It was created by cutting a chromium nitride thin film using a focused ion beam and measured an area of 1.977 square micrometres."

This achievement shows that using modern technologies, extremely precise structures can be created at the microscopic level.

The microscopic QR code proves progress in nanotechnology, demonstrating that modern fabrication techniques can achieve unprecedented precision, opening doors to future innovations in data storage, security, and material science.