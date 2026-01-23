A 2-Week Sugar Break Can Reset Your Body, Reveals AIIMS-Trained Gut Doctor

Sugar is certainly an integral part of our diet. From fruits like bananas and mangoes to beverages like tea or coffee and even everyday staples such as curd, honey, milk and jaggery, sugar is everywhere. Although the ingredient gives us energy and fuels our body, frequent indulgence in desserts, baked treats, packaged snacks, sweets and sugary drinks can cause multiple health problems. AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi has recently shed light on the matter. He has dropped a video on Instagram revealing the positive impact of cutting sugar from your diet for two weeks.

In the clip, the health expert shares, “If you cut out sugar for just two weeks, here is what you will notice: your face will look less puffy as insulin-driven water retention decreases. Your belly will feel flatter as insulin levels fall, often before the scale moves.”

Also Read: Can Quitting Sugar Benefit Liver Health? Doctor Answers

“Your liver-sugar load will drop, which is critical for fatty liver. Your gut will feel better as less sugar means reduced fermentation, gas and bloating. Your skin may start to clear if acne or redness was driven by high glycemic foods,” he adds.

Previously, Dr Sethi revealed what happens to your body when you skip sugar for two weeks. "Most people don't realise this: Sugar doesn't just add calories. It hijacks appetite, cravings, insulin, and liver fat, quietly. That's why I ask my patients to try 14 days without added sugar,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram entry.

What most people feel first after cutting sugar:

cravings

headaches or fatigue

irritability

brain fog

This isn't withdrawal. It's your brain recalibrating reward signals.

When things shift:

Cravings drop

Energy stabilises

Less bloating

Fewer afternoon crashes

Your insulin response starts improving

By week two, many people notice:

Flatter stomach

Better sleep

Clearer hunger cues

Fewer food urges

Improved fasting glucose

The scale may not move, but metabolism is changing.

Skipping sugar for 14 days helps:

Quiet insulin spikes

Reduce liver sugar load

Decrease water retention

Reset taste buds

Lower visceral fat signalling

This is a metabolic reset, not weight-loss hype.

Also Read: Is Consuming Stevia Bad For Your Blood Sugar Levels?

So, the next time you reach for that extra spoon of sugar or crave something sweet, remember that even a short break can give your body the reset it requires.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.