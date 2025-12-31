What Happens When You Skip Added Sugar For 14 Days? Doctor explains

While consuming moderate amounts of natural sugars may not harm your health, excessive intake of added sugars can contribute to a wide range of health issues. Added sugars, especially from sugary drinks, contribute to an increase in calorie intake without providing nutritional benefits. This can lead to weight gain and obesity in all age groups. This increase in body weight can subsequently elevate the risk of developing conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. Another significant effect of high sugar intake is its impact on oral health. Sugar feeds the bacteria in the mouth, leading to a higher risk of cavities and gum disease. Additionally, heavy sugar consumption can lead to fluctuations in energy levels, causing spikes and crashes that may affect mood and mental clarity. Studies have also linked excessive sugar consumption to increased risks of depression and anxiety.

Quitting sugar and its impact on health

"Most people don't realise, but sugar doesn't just add calories. It hijacks appetite, cravings, insulin, and liver fat, quietly. That's why I ask my patients to try 14 days without added sugar," said Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popular gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities. Quitting sugar can transform health in numerous ways.

Dr. Sethi further explained the detailed impact of quitting sugar on your body:

Most people's first experience:

Cravings

Headaches or fatigue

Irritability

Brain fog

"This isn't withdrawal. It's your brain recalibrating reward signals," Dr. Sethi mentioned.

According to the expert, gradually, your cravings drop, energy stabilises, and insulin starts to improve. You may also experience less bloating and fewer afternoon crashes.

By week two, many people notice:

Flatter stomach (The scale may not move, but metabolism is changing)

Better sleep

Clearer hunger cues

Fewer food urges

Improved fasting glucose

"Skipping added sugar for 14 days is a metabolic reset and not a weight loss hype," adds Dr. Sethi. This simple practice can help:

Improve insulin spikes

Reduce liver sugar load

Decrease water retention

Reset taste buds

Lower visceral fat

"This is not keto, zero carb, or fasting. It also does not involve cutting fruit from diet. You are just removing added sugar, which typically hides in drinks and juices, flavoured yogurt, cereal and bars, sauces and dressings, baked goods, and sweetened alcohol. Labels are misleading. 'Healthy' doesn't always mean low-sugar," explained Dr. Sethi.

This reset is especially helpful if you have:

Constant cravings

Bloating

Fatty liver

Insulin resistance

Low energy

Poor sleep

Here are some tips for effectively quitting added sugar:

1. Read labels: Get into the habit of reading food labels to identify hidden sugars in products. Sugar can come under various names, including high-fructose corn syrup, agave nectar, and more.

2. Gradual reduction: Instead of going cold turkey, gradually reduce sugar intake to minimise withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

3. Find alternatives: Substitute sugary snacks with healthier options like fruits, nuts, and yogurt. This helps satisfy cravings without the added sugar.

4. Stay hydrated: Sometimes thirst is mistaken for hunger or sugar cravings. Drinking plenty of water can help curb those cravings.

5. Focus on whole foods: Emphasise whole, unprocessed foods in your diet, which naturally contain less sugar and are more filling.

6. Mindfulness and planning: Being mindful about when and why you crave sugar can help you avoid triggers. Meal planning can also help in making better choices.

In moderation, sugar can be a part of a balanced diet, but it's important to be mindful of the amounts consumed, particularly in processed foods and beverages. Reducing added sugar intake can lead to better overall health and well-being.

