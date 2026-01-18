Can You Do Pilates When You Are Pregnant? Fitness Trainer Reveals

Pregnant women are often advised to prioritise their health and wellness above everything else. As they embark on this new journey, many are faced with questions about safe exercise options during pregnancy. One popular form of exercise that often sparks curiosity is Pilates. But is it safe for pregnant women? Fitness trainer Namrata Purohit offers expert insights on whether Pilates can be a safe addition to a prenatal fitness routine. In a video shared on Instagram, Purohit says, "Pilates is an extremely safe form of exercise and can be customised for you, your body type, and your goals. And therefore, when you are pregnant or prenatal pilates is an extremely effective way to achieve your goals throughout your pregnancy and help the body adapt to its changing needs."

Benefits of doing Pilates while pregnant

The centre of gravity changes during pregnancy, and Pilates can help you better understand and adapt to that shift. "They can help get rid of stress, back pain, any other pain, stiffness and can just help your body feel better while also getting stronger," the trainer says.

While certain exercises may need to be modified, pregnancy fitness goals can still be achieved through Pilates. It is an extremely safe, low-impact form of exercise that is gentle on the joints. Mindful movements and breathwork help manage stress and promote relaxation. Regular exercise during pregnancy is also linked to improved sleep quality.

"Pilates also helps engage the core and the pelvic floor muscles. A study shows that doing pilates regularly can help reduce the labour duration and can actually help you with delivery," she concludes.

With the right guidance and modifications, Pilates can be a safe and supportive way to stay active throughout pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.