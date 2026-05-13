Can Stem Cell Therapy Help You Avoid Knee Surgery? The Benefits And Limitations Explained

Knee pain caused by osteoarthritis, cartilage damage, or sports injuries is becoming increasingly common across age groups. While knee replacement surgery remains a well-established treatment for severe joint damage, many patients today are exploring less invasive options that may help delay or even avoid surgery. One such treatment gaining attention is stem cell therapy. According to Dr. Ravi Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Orthopaedics, Paras Health Panchkula, stem cell therapy is part of regenerative medicine, a field focused on helping the body repair damaged tissues naturally. "The increasing awareness around regenerative medicine has encouraged many patients to explore stem cell therapy as an alternative to knee surgery. The treatment aims to promote tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and improve joint function, especially in individuals with early-stage osteoarthritis or sports-related cartilage injuries," says Dr Gupta.

What Is Stem Cell Therapy For The Knee?

Stem cell therapy involves using special cells that can develop into different types of tissues and support healing. In orthopaedics, these cells are commonly taken from the patient's own bone marrow or fat tissue and then injected into the affected knee joint. The goal is not to "grow a new knee" but to reduce inflammation, support cartilage repair, and improve joint movement. This may help relieve pain and improve mobility in selected patients.

Also read: Knee Pain Increase In People In 30s And 40s, Why And Prevention

Who May Benefit From Stem Cell Therapy?

Doctors say stem cell therapy may be more useful for people with:

Early-stage osteoarthritis

Mild to moderate cartilage wear

Sports-related cartilage injuries

Persistent knee pain despite physiotherapy or medication

Younger patients trying to delay joint replacement surgery

"Many patients report improvement in pain and mobility after the therapy, which can help them continue daily activities with greater comfort," explains Dr Gupta. For some individuals, this improvement may reduce the need for surgery for several years. However, results vary significantly from person to person.

Can It Completely Replace Knee Surgery?

Experts caution that stem cell therapy is not a miracle cure and cannot completely replace surgery in all cases. Patients with advanced osteoarthritis, severe deformity, bone-on-bone arthritis, or major joint damage often still require surgical intervention such as total knee replacement.

"Stem cell therapy is not suitable for every patient and should not be seen as a replacement for surgery in severe cases where there is extensive joint damage or deformity," says Dr Gupta. This is why proper medical evaluation is essential before deciding on treatment.

Benefits Of Stem Cell Therapy

Some of the commonly discussed benefits include:

1. Minimally Invasive Procedure

Unlike knee replacement surgery, stem cell therapy usually involves injections rather than major surgery.

2. Shorter Recovery Time

Recovery may be quicker compared to surgical procedures, though rehabilitation is still important.

3. Reduced Pain And Inflammation

Many patients experience temporary or moderate improvement in pain and stiffness.

4. Potential Delay In Surgery

In selected patients, the treatment may postpone the need for knee replacement.

5. Improved Joint Function

Some people notice better mobility and easier movement during daily activities.

Limitations And Concerns

Despite growing interest, stem cell therapy still has important limitations.

1. Results Are Not Guaranteed

Some patients improve significantly, while others may notice minimal benefit.

2. Not Effective In Advanced Arthritis

Severely damaged joints often do not respond adequately.

3. Long-Term Evidence Is Still Evolving

Research is ongoing regarding how long the benefits last and which techniques work best.

4. Cost Can Be High

Stem cell therapy may be expensive and is not always covered by insurance.

5. Multiple Sessions May Be Needed

Certain patients may require repeat treatments depending on symptoms and response.

Why Proper Evaluation Matters

Orthopaedic specialists stress that treatment decisions should always be based on imaging scans, physical examination, symptoms, age, activity levels, and overall joint condition.

Also read: Best Exercises For Knee Pain You Must Try

"A detailed medical assessment, including imaging and physical evaluation, is essential before recommending the procedure," Dr Gupta notes. MRI scans, X-rays, and functional assessments help doctors determine whether the joint damage is mild enough for regenerative treatment to be beneficial.

Rehabilitation Still Plays A Major Role

Doctors say stem cell injections alone are not enough. Recovery also depends heavily on lifestyle modifications and rehabilitation.

"Long-term results also depend on rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to reduce stress on the knee joints," adds Dr Gupta. Weight management, muscle strengthening exercises, posture correction, and physiotherapy remain critical parts of treatment. Stem cell therapy may offer relief for some people with early knee damage or mild osteoarthritis and could help delay surgery in selected cases. However, it is not a universal substitute for knee replacement, especially in advanced disease. Experts recommend discussing all available options with a qualified orthopaedic specialist before making a decision. Early evaluation, proper diagnosis, and realistic expectations are key to choosing the right treatment path for long-term joint health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.