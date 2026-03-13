Medical Breakthrough: 62-Year-Old Woman Regains Ability To Walk After Complex Knee Replacement Surgery

A woman who had to crawl to move around for several years due to a severe knee deformity caused by rheumatoid arthritis can stand and walk again due to a complex robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery at a private hospital in Gurugram. The patient, a 62-year-old woman from Haryana, had completely lost the ability to stand or walk for nearly three years as both her knees remained permanently bent beyond 90 degrees due to a severe acute flexion deformity, the hospital said in a statement. She had been living with rheumatoid arthritis for more than 15 years.

The case was considered extremely complex as advanced deformities of this nature are rarely operated on because of high surgical risks.

Distorted joint anatomy, long-standing muscle contractures and the proximity of major nerves and blood vessels make such procedures technically challenging, and several medical centres had earlier declined to operate on the patient.

The surgery was performed by Dr Vivek Logani at Paras Health in Gurugram using robotic-assisted joint replacement technology that enabled controlled correction of the deformity with high precision and minimal bone loss, the statement said.

Specialised soft-tissue release techniques were also used to gradually restore alignment while protecting nearby nerves and blood vessels.

Highlighting the complexity of such procedures, the doctor said robotic navigation allows surgeons to plan and execute corrections with millimetre-level precision, making it possible to restore function in deformities that were once considered inoperable.

Following the surgery, the patient showed steady recovery, with complete correction achieved in around 10 days, the hospital said. She gradually progressed to full weight-bearing and began walking independently within six weeks with structured rehabilitation support.

Doctors at the hospital said rheumatoid arthritis is a treatable autoimmune condition if diagnosed early, but delayed intervention can lead to severe disability, particularly in underserved regions where access to specialised care may be limited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)