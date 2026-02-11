The growing popularity of ghee, or clarified butter, is linked to its convenience and potential health benefits. As many seek natural ways to boost immunity and combat lifestyle-related diseases, the concept of a "morning ghee shot" has gained attention. This traditional fatty liquid is being explored as a possible remedy for joint pain, especially given the rising incidence of osteoarthritis in India among those over 40. Osteoarthritis is a common type of arthritis, characterised by the wear and tear of cartilage in the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. Research, including a study published in the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases, shows that 20% to 40% of adults in this age group experience osteoarthritis that affects their mobility. Incorporating ghee shots could serve as a simple, kitchen-based approach to managing symptoms and supporting joint health, potentially helping individuals achieve stronger, pain-free joints.

Can A Shot Of Ghee In The Morning Improve Joint Health?

The answer is yes, but it has limitations, as diagnosed joint conditions require medical support for effective relief. There are no specific studies on drinking a ghee shot in the morning for joint health. While eating ghee can definitely improve your joint health, it only does so when your body metabolises it completely, and you have no pre-existing conditions. Here are the additional benefits that eating ghee can provide for better joint health:

According to the National Institute of Nutrition, ghee is recognised as a traditional fat source, providing fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) that support bone metabolism and nutrient absorption.

Ghee also contains butyric acid, which supports gut health, which can improve nutrient absorption, which indirectly benefits bones and joints.

Drinking a ghee shot is not a cure for arthritis or joint pain, but a shot that may suit only certain individuals with a specific lifestyle.

And moderation is emphasised due to cholesterol concerns, as every individual who eats it has a different physiology. Hence, physical activity is a major factor that determines how well your body can metabolise ghee, especially in the morning.

Also Read: Can Eating One Chapati With Ghee In The Morning Boost Energy Levels?

Nutritional Profile of Ghee

Indians have relied on ghee for medicinal purposes, and modern nutrition echoes some of these claims. Ghee is rich in various fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, which are all essential for bone and joint health. Here is what each of these vitamins helps with:

Vitamin D supports calcium absorption; it is advised to consume a moderate dose of ghee daily.

Vitamin K plays a role in bone metabolism; hence, it plays a role in improving joint health.

Ghee also contains butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health and enhances nutrient absorption, indirectly supporting musculoskeletal strength.

Ghee

Photo Credit: Freepik

Does Drinking Ghee Really Help With Joint Health?

According to the International Journal of Dairy Technology and the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, ghee is believed to act as a natural lubricant, reducing inflammation and stiffness. The vitamins in it do contribute to bone density and resilience; however, scientific evidence remains limited. As the most recent indicates the following:

A Label Blind study (2026) found that 33.6% of ghee-related health claims on packaging were non-compliant with regulations, highlighting the gap between traditional beliefs and modern clinical validation.

While anecdotal reports suggest benefits for arthritis, there is no strong clinical trial yet proving that a morning ghee shot directly reduces joint pain.

Risks Of Drinking A Ghee Shot

Ghee is a natural product that requires a mindful approach to its consumption. To safely reap its health benefits, make sure you keep the risks in mind. These risks can be:

Like any fat, ghee must be consumed in moderation to avoid side effects.

Excess intake can contribute to obesity and elevated cholesterol levels.

If you suffer from high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, kidney or liver health issues, it is best to only follow your doctor's advice on diet and nutrition. Ask them before taking ghee or any other "remedy" based on advice from social media.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also cautioned against misleading health claims on ghee packaging. So, reading the label of your ghee jar is essential to be safe.

Also Read: Here's Why Nutritionist Recommends Desi Ghee For Modern Skin Care; Simple Ways To Use

How To Take Ghee For Joint Health

For those curious about incorporating ghee into their routine, studies suggest simple practices, such as:

Approximately consume a small teaspoon of warm ghee on an empty stomach, only for people who are otherwise healthy and do enough physical activity to digest it.

Ghee can also be mixed with warm milk before bedtime for calming effects, but not for people with digestive issues and lactose intolerance.

You can combine ghee with turmeric or black pepper to boost its anti-inflammatory properties.

Ghee can support joint health indirectly through its nutritional profile and Ayurvedic properties. However, the 'morning ghee shot' should not be seen as a cure for arthritis or joint pain. A balanced intake, combined with exercise and lifestyle changes, remains the most effective approach. As always, consulting a nutritionist or healthcare professional before adopting daily ghee shots is advisable.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.