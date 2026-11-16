Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Opens Up About Eating Disorder: How This Condition Alters The Brain

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie, 18, has revealed that she was hospitalised for an eating disorder this year. Vivienne, who recently changed her name to Vivienne Jolie, opened up about her mental health in a display at an art exhibition she hosted in Los Angeles. "Like many, I have struggled with mental health. I have also struggled with an eating disorder. At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalised for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone," she wrote in the display.

"I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself. The other kids there taught me how to be strong when you are at your weakest. It was the worst and best time of my life, and I am better for it," she continued.

Eating disorder and it affects the brain

An eating disorder is a complex mental health condition characterised by unhealthy eating habits and an extreme preoccupation with weight, body shape, and food. While these conditions begin with psychological and behavioural symptoms, they quickly cause physical changes that alter both the structure and function of the brain.

Common types of eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder. People of any age, gender, or body size can develop one.

Eating disorders can significantly affect the brain in several ways:

When the body experiences malnutrition, starvation, or extreme cycles of bingeing and purging, the brain lacks the steady glucose and nutrients it needs to operate. Research published in JAMA Psychiatry reveals that eating disorder behaviours alter reward response in the brain.

1. Neurotransmitter imbalance

Eating disorders can disrupt the balance of neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, which are crucial for mood regulation, impulse control, and emotional well-being. This imbalance can lead to mood disorders, anxiety, and depression.

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2. Decline in cognitive function

Malnutrition, often seen in eating disorders, can impair cognitive functions such as attention, memory, and decision-making capabilities. Individuals may experience difficulties in concentration and may struggle with everyday tasks.

3. Brain structure changes

Prolonged periods of disordered eating can lead to structural changes in the brain, including shrinkage in certain areas. For example, research has shown that individuals with anorexia may experience a reduction in grey matter volume, which is crucial for various cognitive functions.

4. Increased stress response

Eating disorders can heighten the body's stress response, activating the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. This can result in increased anxiety levels and a greater propensity for stress-related illnesses.

5. Altered reward and hunger circuitry

Eating disorder behaviours disrupt dopamine pathways in the brain's reward system. In anorexia, heightened threat and control signals can override natural biological hunger cues. In binge-eating disorder and bulimia, altered dopamine responses can weaken fullness signals and drive compulsive cravings.

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6. Social and emotional impact

The psychological effects of eating disorders can lead to social withdrawal and isolation, affecting relationships and support systems. This isolation further exacerbates mental health issues and creates a cycle that is difficult to break.

Overall, eating disorders are serious conditions that not only affect physical health but also have profound impacts on mental and emotional well-being.

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