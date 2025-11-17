Let Shilpa Shetty Be Your Monday Fitness Inspiration As She Aces One Yoga Pose After Another

Shilpa Shetty is a big-time fitness enthusiast. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself showcasing her yoga skills. Recently, the Bollywood star shared a video of doing a difficult balancing yoga pose aimed at improving strength, flexibility and mind–body coordination. In the video, we can see Shilpa dressed in a neon T-shirt and black leggings. The actress performs a complicated yoga pose while balancing on two elbows and one knee.

In the caption, Shilpa listed the key advantages of the pose and also urged everyone to avoid the exercise in case of back or knee issues. She wrote, “Holding an Asana and letting the energy align Benefits: - Helps release tension and improve flexibility in the hips, legs & groin muscles.- Enhances balance and concentration.- Strengthens the legs, knees & pelvic muscles.- Improves coordination between the mind and the body.”

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty was seen performing a dumbbell workout at a gym. She added an element of challenge to it. The clip begins with the 50-year-old standing in a wide-legged stance. She then transitions into a position with her hands behind her back.

With her back facing a dumbbell on the floor, Shilpa skillfully maneuvers, keeping one hand positioned around her back while slowly bending down. She successfully picks up the dumbbell with her other hand, completing the feat without even glancing at it. The side note read, “Looks easy until you actually try it! Trust your core (and the dumbbell behind you). Now it's your turn to give this a go.”

Incorporate yoga in your routine today for better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.