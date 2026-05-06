As Cities Report Spike In Summer Ailments, Doctors Share 5 Ways To Stay Safe From Contaminated Water

On 4th May, 2026, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) released epidemic data that confirmed an increasing number of summer illnesses. This is not an isolated finding, as it is a problem across India. Reports of water contamination have been recorded in Indore, Dharavi, Delhi-NCR, and many other Indian states. In a single year, from January 1, 2026, to January 7, 2026, at least 5,500 people fell ill in 26 cities, including 16 state capitals, across 22 states and union territories after consuming sewage-contaminated piped drinking water. At least 34 people died.

While the problem of contaminated water can turn deadly, it does get worse as the heat soars. The side effects from contaminated water can worsen when soaring heat is introduced into the question, as the bacteria, viruses, and fungi can multiply at a faster pace. Once this water enters the central water supply or is introduced to the bodies of people via indirect methods such as housing society swimming pools, the problem becomes even worse.

Why Summer Sees A Spike In Water-Related Illnesses

The soaring heat tends to concentrate the contaminants present in water, which can lead to serious health consequences. The ageing pipelines, uncleaned storage tanks, and tanker water can give way to increased bacterial growth in heated water. The rise in water contamination-related illnesses such as gastroenteritis, dengue, jaundice, and typhoid is directly tied to a spike in summer months, as the environmental temperature poses a challenge.

Common Illnesses Linked To Unsafe Drinking Water

The Lancet journal details that there are common illnesses that are linked to unsafe drinking water that can cause serious health consequences; these are as follows, as explained by the World Health Organization (WHO):

Acute diarrhoeal disease that can last for several days can even lead to mortality in children under the age of 5.

Typhoid is a risk linked to unsafe and contaminated water that can cause serious complications if its duration is prolonged.

The Indian Journal of Medical Research highlights that hepatitis A and E can occur if contaminated water is ingested.

Gastroenteritis can be caused by exposure to contaminated water, as the presence of bacteria, fungi, or viruses can lead to widespread and serious gut complications.

What Civic Data Is Showing

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has recorded 642 cases of gastroenteritis, 55 of jaundice, and 155 of typhoid as it has expanded water quality checks.

There are similar alerts from the Centre of Pollution Control Board of India that suggest water quality checks are needed to contain the problem of contaminated water.

The key to tackling water contamination lies in early monitoring and installation of the right filtration equipment that can benefit the users of the water.

Also Read: High Levels Of Salt In Delhi Groundwater: 4 Ways Water Pollution Impacts Your Health

Why Heat Makes The Impact Worse

The presence of heat makes it worse, as it can lead to the following side effects that need individualised care and attention for treatment. These impacts can be:

Faster dehydration as the pace at which the body utilises its water content can increase.

Electrolyte imbalance can occur as the body struggles to deal with the contaminant load on it.

Increased intake of unregulated water sources makes the situation even worse.

Doctors Share 5 Ways To Stay Safe From Contaminated Water

Dr BN Singh, Internal Medicine Specialist, Fortis Hospital Faridabad, explains, "Even though filtered water may appear clear and clean, it can still harbour pathogens that can be harmful to your health." Dr Rubal Gupta, Gastroenterologist, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, says, "Contaminated water is behind hygiene issues due to repeated stomach problems, which can lead to water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid." There are five ways to stay safe from potentially contaminated water; here is what you should know:

1. Boil or properly filter drinking water so that contaminants can be reduced.

2. Clean overhead and groundwater tanks regularly to ensure that the contaminants in the water can be filtered.

3. Avoid untreated tanker or roadside water, as it can cause serious health ailments.

4. Wash fruits and vegetables with safe water, as residue can compound over time in the body.

5. Seek medical help early for gastrointestinal symptoms, as they could signal problems starting to progress internally.

Also Read: Indore Contaminated Water Crisis Explained: What Went Wrong And How To Stay Safe

Who Is Most At Risk

Contaminated water poses serious health risks to particular groups of people, as they are more vulnerable to its health impacts, both short-term and long-term. These vulnerable groups of people can be:

Children, especially as their systems are in the developmental phase.

Elderly people, as their systems are weaker due to age, and they can catch infections easily.

Pregnant people, as their bodies are creating new life, face increased risk from contaminants in water.

Those with chronic illnesses and those with weakened immune systems can suffer greatly.

When To See A Doctor

There are symptoms that need medical attention; these can be

Persistent diarrhoea

High fever

Signs of dehydration

Yellowing of eyes/skin

Water safety is a household responsibility, but it is also the responsibility of central authorities that regulate water quality checks. The quality checks matter, but special vigilance during summers is key to saving lives.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.