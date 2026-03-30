Almond To Neem, Cardiologist Recommends 8 Healing Oils And Ways To Use

While seeds and nuts have a well-established reputation as healthful foods, certain oils are yet to gain their momentum. Incorporating powerful oils into your diet can offer a variety of health benefits due to their unique properties and rich nutrient profiles. "Healing oils aren't just trends, they're tiny drops of powerful support. From immunity to gut health, skin to energy, each oil has a role, if you know how to use it right," says Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist. From almond oil to flaxseed oil, he has further listed some of the powerful oils in an Instagram post. Here's a detailed look at these beneficial oils and how they can enhance your well-being.

Healthy oils you shouldn't miss

1. Black seed oil

Black seed oil is well-known for its immune-boosting properties. It contains thymoquinone, which has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that can help the body fend off infections and illnesses. It also helps reduce inflammation, which is linked to a range of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, black seed oil can also promote digestive health by protecting the gut lining, potentially alleviating conditions like bloating and indigestion.

How to use: Dr. Chopra recommends adding half tablespoon in warm water.

2. Flaxseed oil

Flaxseed oil is a great plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly ALA, which are essential for heart health and can reduce inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids also play a critical role in brain function, helping to improve cognition and potentially lowering the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. This oil also contains lignans, which are phytoestrogens that may help maintain hormonal balance.

How to use: "Use one tablespoon raw, not heated," he wrote.

3. Castor oil

Castor oil is known for its laxative properties and can help cleanse the digestive tract by promoting bowel movements and eliminating waste. It aids in digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes while also relieving symptoms of indigestion and bloating. Castor oil can also help in detoxifying the liver, promoting overall liver health and function.

How to use: Add few drops to warm milk but occasionally.

4. Sesame oil

Sesame oil is rich in calcium and other minerals that contribute to bone health and may prevent osteoporosis. Its high antioxidant content helps hydrate and protect the skin, potentially reducing the appearance of ageing and promoting a healthy complexion. In Ayurvedic medicine, sesame oil is used to balance the Vata dosha, which can help promote mental clarity and stability.

How to use: It can be used for cooking, oil pulling or massage.

5. MCT oil

MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil is rapidly absorbed and utilised by the body for quick energy, making it a popular choice for athletes and those on ketogenic diets. It can enhance cognitive function, as MCTs are converted into ketones, an alternative energy source for brain cells.

MCT oil may aid in weight loss by increasing the rate at which the body burns fat and by promoting feelings of fullness.

How to use: Add one tablespoon to coffee or smoothies.

6. Neem oil

Neem oil is renowned for its antimicrobial and antibacterial capabilities, making it effective in treating infections and supporting overall skin health. It can help manage conditions like acne and psoriasis while promoting overall hair and scalp health.

How to use: For external use only.

7. Almond oil

Almond oil is an excellent moisturiser for the skin, providing hydration and supporting a healthy complexion. It is rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, promoting brain function and improving cognitive performance. Additionally, it can nourish hair follicles, promoting strength and shine while preventing damage and breakage.

How to use: Consume one tablespoon raw or use for massage.

8. Amla oil

Amla oil is known for its cooling effects on the body, helping to soothe irritations and balance heat. It strengthens hair, prevents premature greying, and can reduce dandruff, making it a popular choice for hair care in traditional practices.

How to use: For external use only.

Incorporating these oils into your daily routine can provide a multitude of health benefits that support overall wellness. As with any dietary changes, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.