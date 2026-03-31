AIIMS-Trained Doctor Explains How Fatty Liver Can Be Managed With Smarter Oil Choices

Fatty liver is characterised by the buildup of excess fat in the liver. It is one of the most common health concerns affecting adults worldwide. Though asymptomatic in the initial stage, fatty liver can result in inflammation, liver damage and, in extreme cases, cirrhosis (a condition that leaves the liver permanently scarred).

In preventing this disease, maintaining a healthy diet plays a crucial role. On Instagram, gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi shared a post in which he mentions which types of cooking oil can be harmful for the liver. The list includes soybean, corn, cottonseed, grapeseed and canola.

But there is good news, as not all oils are bad. In fact, Dr Sethi has also shared a list of oils that can help improve liver health.

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, extra-virgin olive oil can help reduce liver inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. You can add olive oil to salads, drizzle it over cooked vegetables or use it for light sautéing.

Avocado Oil

Consuming avocado oil is considered beneficial, as it supports the healthy flow of bile, which helps the body break down fats and promotes overall gut health. Use it over medium heat while cooking. You can also add it raw to salads or dips.

Cold-Pressed Mustard Oil

It is high in omega-3 content, which means it helps reduce inflammation. Not only this, mustard oil also stimulates bile production and digestion, which can boost metabolism. You can use this oil for light frying, tempering spices or when cooking traditional dishes.

Sesame Oil

It contains antioxidants and lignans that help regulate liver enzymes and reduce inflammation. Its balance of mono- and polyunsaturated fats may support metabolism.

Flaxseed Oil

It is rich in plant-based omega-3s (ALA), which have been shown to reduce liver fat and inflammation. Because it is sensitive to heat, it is best used raw.

Using these is a great start, but combine them with balanced meals and regular exercise to support your liver and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.