6 Warming Foods For Winter And Recommended Portion Sizes To Avoid Weight Gain

As winter grips much of India and the rest of the northern hemisphere, the drop in temperature isn't just about bundling up in layers, it also nudges our bodies to crave warmth from within. Cold weather naturally slows metabolism, reduces physical activity and often leads to heavier eating, which can collectively contribute to unwanted weight gain over time. But certain foods don't just taste warming, they truly boost internal heat production, support digestion, and can even subtly influence metabolism. Modern science is beginning to catch up with age-old wisdom, examining how specific foods and spices activate thermogenesis (heat production) and metabolic pathways and crucially, how you can enjoy them without tipping the calorie scale. Here's a deep dive into 6 warming foods and practical portion guidance to keep winter weight gain at bay.

6 Warming foods for winter with portion tips to avoid weight gain

1. Ginger

Ginger's active compounds (gingerols and shogaols) trigger thermogenesis, the body's calorie-burning heat response and improve circulation. It also enhances satiety and reduces feelings of hunger. A cup of hot ginger tea between meals or grated into cooked dishes adds warmth and can help ease digestion. Keep to 2–4 g of fresh ginger in tea or cooking per day to avoid stomach irritation.

2. Chilli peppers

Chillies contain capsaicin, which activates thermogenic receptors in the gut and skin, stimulating heat production and modestly increasing metabolic rate. Some studies suggest capsaicin may activate brown adipose tissue (a heat-producing fat type) and promote fat oxidation. Add 2–5 g of fresh or crushed chilies to meals, enough to feel a gentle heat but not so much that it leads to discomfort or digestive upset. This subtle spice can make meals feel more satisfying, which may reduce overall food intake.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, which has mild thermogenic and circulation-supporting effects. Research indicates that cinnamon can help stabilise blood sugar levels, reducing cravings and spikes that lead to excess calorie intake, an important bonus in cold months when sugary treats abound. Sprinkle ½–1 teaspoon on oatmeal, yoghurt, or in warm milk. Limit daily intake to ~2 tsp to avoid liver strain from coumarin.

4. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins (especially EGCG) and caffeine, which have been shown to increase fat oxidation and metabolic rate with evidence suggesting improvements in endurance and thermal comfort in cold conditions when combined with ginger. Enjoy 1–2 cups daily, ideally between meals. Avoid adding sugar or cream to keep calories low.

5. Warm milk with turmeric and spices

Warm milk blended with turmeric, black pepper, or cinnamon provides gentle internal heat while supporting digestion and inflammation control. Turmeric's curcumin has been studied for metabolic benefits and may support weight balance when combined with overall healthy eating. A 200 ml cup before bed or mid-afternoon can be comforting without adding heavy calories especially if you use low-fat or plant-based milk.

6. Nuts & seeds

Nuts (like almonds, walnuts) and seeds (like sesame, flax) supply healthy fats, protein and fibre, nutrients that take longer to digest, producing heat and prolonging fullness. While calorie-dense, controlled portions can help prevent overeating. Stick to 20–30 g per day as a snack or meal garnish. A portion too large can add unnecessary calories.

Winter can feel like a metabolic slump, but a thoughtful approach to food can turn that chill into an internal warmth advantage. The concept of “warming foods” isn't just folklore. Many of the compounds listed above activate receptors involved in thermogenesis and sympathetic nervous activity, mildly increasing calorie burning and heat production. However, the effects in humans are modest, and they don't substitute for overall calorie balance. Warm foods can enhance satiety, reduce cravings and make meals feel more satisfying, which often leads to eating less naturally. When combined with mindful portions, regular physical activity and balanced macronutrients, these seasonal habits help maintain or even improve weight management over winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Ginger infusion increases diet-induced thermogenesis in healthy individuals: a randomized crossover trial, Food & Function, 2022.

Dietary capsaicin and its anti-obesity potency, NCBI, 2017.

Effects of TRP channel agonist ingestion on metabolism, Scientific Reports, 2016.

Synergistic effects of green tea extract and ginger supplementation on endurance performance and thermal perception, Nutrients, 2025.