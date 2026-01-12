Feeling Cold? Try These Nourishing Foods And Drinks To Stay Warm

Several northern and central states of India are witnessing a significant drop in temperature. This temperature decline has led to various challenges, affecting both productivity and well-being. Cold temperatures can lead to a range of health issues. Respiratory infections are more common during winter, with viruses thriving in colder conditions. Additionally, prolonged exposure to low temperatures can cause hypothermia and frostbite. Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions, are particularly at risk.

One effective way to combat the chill is through diet. Certain foods and drinks can provide warmth and energy, helping to maintain body temperature. Here's a list of some nutritious foods and drinks that can help you warm from the inside out.

1. Warm soups and broths

Homemade soups made with bone broth or vegetable stock are excellent sources of nutrients. They warm the body from the inside and can be fortified with ingredients like garlic, ginger, and spices that have warming properties.

2. Spices

Incorporating warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and black pepper in your meals can boost circulation and help retain heat. These spices also have anti-inflammatory properties, which can support overall health.

3. Hot beverages

Consuming hot beverages such as herbal teas, chai, or warm lemon water not only keeps you warm but also helps in hydration. Teas with added spices (like ginger tea) can be especially beneficial for immunity.

4. Nuts and seeds

Foods like almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are high in healthy fats and protein, providing the body with energy and warmth. They can be consumed as snacks or added to meals for extra nutrition.

5. Whole grains

Opt for warming whole grains like oats, brown rice, and quinoa. These foods are filling and provide lasting energy. A hot bowl of oatmeal topped with fruits and nuts is a great winter breakfast option.

6. Starchy vegetables

Sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and carrots are excellent choices. They are rich in vitamins and minerals and provide complex carbohydrates that can help keep your energy levels steady.

Other tips for staying healthy in winter

1. Stay hydrated: Even though you may not feel as thirsty in winter, it's crucial to drink enough water. Herbal teas and warm broths can contribute to your fluid intake.

2. Dress appropriately: Layer your clothing to avoid exposure to the cold. Use warm socks, gloves, and hats to minimise heat loss.

3. Regular exercise: Engage in indoor exercises if the weather is too cold outside. Activities like yoga, aerobics, or simple home workouts can boost blood circulation and help maintain warmth.

4. Boost immunity: Incorporate foods rich in vitamins C and E, as well as zinc, to strengthen your immune system. Citrus fruits, nuts, and seeds can be beneficial.

5. Sleep well: Ensure you get enough rest. Adequate sleep supports your immune system and overall health, helping your body cope better with seasonal changes.

Add these warming foods to your diet and stay safe during this cold wave.

