"Terrified": Woman Alleges Harassment By Man, Woman In Scorpio In Gurugram

A woman has alleged that she and her roommate were harassed and chased through multiple lanes by a man and a woman in a Mahindra Scorpio in Gurugram, and had to enter a paying guest accommodation to save themselves.

In a post on X, one of the women, Sonica, said the incident took place when she and her roommate stepped out for a walk after dinner on Tuesday night.

She said they left their PG around 8.45 pm, walked through a market and reached a "famous" mall in Gurugram and sat there for some time to enjoy the weather. She said they decided to return to their accommodation around 10.10 pm.

"We had no idea what was coming next," she said as she recounted the harrowing experience in a long post.

She said while walking back, a Scorpio with a woman in her mid-20s and a man aged around 45 or older stopped beside them.

The woman asked them for directions, saying she was looking for a luxury PG and money was not an issue.

"My roommate started helping her and even shared a broker's number. We genuinely thought we were just helping someone," she said.

She said the man then started asking personal questions.

"Aap kahan se ho? Gurgaon mein kya karte ho? Expenses kaise manage hote hain? (Where are you from? What do you do in Gurgaon. How do you manage your expenses). He started talking about getting us jobs and giving us money. Then he started taking names of politicians," she said, adding that it felt like he was trying to show his influence and make them believe he was a powerful person.

"At that point we were still talking normally," she told her over 18,000 followers on X.

She said that while her roommate continued speaking to the woman about PG accommodation, the man, who appeared to be drunk, asked her to come closer. She said she maintained her distance as she began feeling uncomfortable.

"He noticed and said something like, 'Bahut chalak ho. Door khadi ho. Lag raha hai main kuch kar dunga' (You are very clever. You are standing far away. It seems I will do something)," she said.

"Imagine a stranger saying this to two girls at night when they are already feeling uncomfortable," she said.

She said most of the nearby shops had shut by then.

The man then took out two Rs 500 notes and offered them as a "Diwali gift", the woman recounted, adding that they refused the money.

"He kept saying that there was a whole bag full of money in the back of his car. I started feeling that something was wrong," she said.

She said she then told him that "Uncle, we will leave now".

"The moment I called him uncle he got angry. He said: "Main uncle lagta hoon?" (Do I look like uncle). The woman also became angry," she recalled.

She said when they started walking away, the woman in the Scorpio suddenly began vomiting.

The man asked the two women to stay with her while he went to get water.

She said that as the nearby shop was shut, she asked a person walking nearby to fetch water.

He brought it, and she paid him Rs 30.

"The Scorpio man saw this and started abusing him. He asked him why he was taking money from me. Then he forcibly put Rs 500 into our pocket even though we kept refusing," she said.

She said the woman then drank water and both of them got out of the car.

"They started pressuring us to sit in their car and eat something. We were scared but trying to act normal," she said.

She also flagged that there were no streetlights and they had "no idea" what to do.

"We told them there was a Momos shop around 100 metres away and they could eat there because we had already had dinner. Eventually we got into the car because we were trying to handle the situation without making them angrier. I kept the window partly open because I was scared they might lock us inside. We decided that if they didn't stop near the shop we would jump out," she wrote.

She said they then stopped near the shop and told them to eat.

"I said we would eat outside. They said they wouldn't get out of the car. The man asked for the menu but we kept saying we didn't want anything. Then the woman said let's go shopping. By this time we knew something was seriously wrong. I messaged some friends and then messaged my roommate to call me. I pretended to receive a phone call and opened the car door. I got out and returned his Rs 500," she added.

She claimed the moment she returned his money, his "male ego got hurt".

He started abusing me and saying horrible things about me, she alleged.

"My roommate and I ran away," she said.

The two women then reached near Tulip Society and waited for around 15 minutes, hoping the man and woman had left.

When they resumed walking, however, the same Scorpio suddenly appeared from behind, she said.

She said they ran towards food stalls near Avenue 69, but the SUV kept following them. The duo managed to escape through a back entrance, but the car occupants spotted them entering the lane and followed them again.

She said she then ran into a PG, but her roommate could not get inside as quickly.

She said she was terrified and asked two or three men staying at the accommodation to help bring her inside.

"They helped us," she said.

But the Scorpio remained parked outside the PG for at least 30 minutes, she alleged.

She said that one of the men then escort them to their room.

She further alleged that since the woman had their phone numbers, they received a call and a message from unknown numbers.

"I told one of my colleagues what happened. He is local to Gurgaon and confronted the man about his behaviour. After that the man reportedly apologised and said he wouldn't message me again," she said.

The Gurugram Police responded to her post, asking her to share her contact number so that necessary action could be initiated.