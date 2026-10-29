Cab Driver Arrested In Gurugram For Threatening Woman Techie Over Fare Dispute

Gurugram Police have arrested an Uber driver for allegedly misbehaving with a woman software engineer and threatening her after she refused to pay more than the fare displayed on the app, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made within hours of the registration of an FIR based on the woman's social media post, police said.

According to police, a team monitoring social media came across a post shared by the woman on X, in which she alleged that the driver had demanded an amount higher than the fare displayed on the app. When she refused to pay the additional amount, he allegedly misbehaved with her and threatened to kill her.

Police said they attempted to contact the woman through X and took suo motu cognisance of the matter. An FIR was registered on the basis of her post, and technical assistance was used to identify the accused and gather information about him.

Teams from Palam Vihar police station and the Crime Branch, Sector 39, jointly arrested the accused, they said.

The accused has been identified as Yasir, 26, a resident of Ghasera village in Nuh district, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had created his Uber account using the name Jamil Jahid Khan, they added.

The woman had earlier narrated her ordeal in a post on X, alleging that the driver locked her inside the cab after she refused to pay more than the fare shown on the app.

According to her post, the incident occurred around 4.45 am after she arrived at Delhi airport and booked an Uber cab to her home in Gurugram. The fare displayed on the app was around Rs 625 before the ride began.

After the trip ended, the driver allegedly showed her a screenshot of a Rs 1,479 fare quote from Rapido and demanded the same amount, she said. When she pointed out that the screenshot was from a different platform and that she had already paid the Uber fare, the driver allegedly refused to let her retrieve her luggage.

The woman further alleged that the driver held her arm, shut the front-seat window to prevent her from retrieving her belongings, and later followed her to her house, abused her and threatened her.

Uber said in a statement that the alleged behaviour was deeply concerning and violated its community guidelines. The company said it had removed the driver's access to the app and was ready to assist law enforcement authorities with any information required.

A senior police officer said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found compromising women's safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)