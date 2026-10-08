Case Filed Against Gurugram Company MD For Raping Ex-HR Employee: Cops

A managing director of a private company was booked for allegedly raping his former human resources executive after taking her from Gurugram to Rewari under the pretext of work, police said on Wednesday.

A "Zero FIR" was registered at a women police station, Sector 51, early this week, which was later transferred to Rewari's Model Town police station, they added.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that when she objected to his sexual overtures, he invoked the name of a 'Guruji,' claiming he makes girls disappear. She was pressured to continue working for the former company even after joining a new job, and when she became pregnant, she even received threats regarding her unborn child.

According to the complainant, hailing from Assam, she worked as a Senior Operations and HR Executive at a company. In connection with her work, she used to travel to various cities, including Rewari. On January 15, the managing director (MD) brought her to Rewari, citing company-related work.

Upon arriving at the flat, he forced himself upon her. When she resisted, the MD claimed he had a gun and mentioned a 'Guruji' of his who makes girls disappear, she alleged.

Following this, she began looking for another job in February and joined a different company on March 2, the woman said, adding that despite this, the accused continued to pressure her to work for the previous company.

She alleged that on May 9, she was brought back to Rewari and subjected to sexual assault, and she was prevented from attending the office on May 20.

On August 2, she was brought to Rewari again. During this period, she became pregnant and when she informed the accused MD, he began issuing threats.

Subsequently, she lodged a complaint at the Women's Police Station in Gurugram's Sector-51, the woman said.

"Since the incidents mentioned in the complaint took place in Rewari, the police registered a 'Zero FIR' and transferred the case to the Model Town Police Station in Rewari," a senior police officer said.

The Model Town police have registered a case under Sections 64(2)(m) and 351(3) of the BNS and a probe into the matter is underway, the officer said.

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