A Km From Home, Gurugram Man Says He And Wife Chased By Van On Diwali Night

"It still gives me goosebumps as I type this."

With those words, Gurugram resident Shubham Jain described what he said was a frightening chase on Diwali night, when a vehicle allegedly followed him and his wife for nearly a kilometre, repeatedly tried to stop their car and eventually reached the gates of their housing society before being blocked by security personnel.

Jain shared a series of posts on X along with dashcam videos of the incident, which he said took place around 11.55 pm on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70 in Gurugram.

One of the videos shows a van being stopped by security guards at the entrance to the society. A man can then be seen getting out of the vehicle and appearing to argue with the guards. According to Jain, this confrontation unfolded moments after he and his wife reached the society following the alleged chase.

'I Thought It Was Just Someone Trying To Overtake'

Recounting the sequence of events, Jain said he initially did not suspect anything unusual.

"At first I thought it was just someone trying to overtake," he wrote.

According to him, it was only when the vehicle overtook his car, abruptly braked in front of it and its occupants appeared ready to get out that he realised the situation could be serious.

"Then when the first time the car overtook and the guys tried to get down after abrupt braking in front of the car, I realised something was off."

Instead of stopping, Jain said he continued driving towards his residential complex.

"I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates and till that time, the car had already tried to cut across and stop me."

The experience, he said, has continued to haunt him.

"It still gives me goosebumps as I type this," he said.

Security Guards Intervened At Society Gate

According to Jain, the vehicle followed him all the way to the entrance of his society, where security personnel stepped in.

"The guys were stopped by security at the gates and had the audacity to stop there for 20 mins and fight with the security to let him pass," Jain wrote.

The dashcam footage shared by him appears to show the vehicle being stopped at the gate, while another clip shows a man apparently arguing with the guards.

Photo Credit: X.com/@shubham80793

Relieved that the situation did not escalate further, Jain credited the presence of security personnel and the dashcam footage.

"Thank God for Dashcams and society security."

'A Kilometre Away From The Police Station'

Jain said the alleged incident occurred in a part of Gurugram that is witnessing rapid development and lies close to a police station.

"BTW, this is an Area where the Next Cyber City is being built and homes from half a million to 4 million dollars. DLF is developing the new phase. Just a km away from the police station. On Diwali Night."

He also claimed that people close to him advised against speaking publicly about the incident.

He wrote, "My friends and family have told me to stay shut on the matter and let it be as it may harm them and their mobility as common citizens."

According to Jain, security personnel told him such incidents were not uncommon and cautioned him about getting involved.

"Security tells this is a common thing and the chap is a local and not to be messed with," Jain wrote.

Questions Over Law And Order

Expressing frustration over the incident, Jain questioned why private security personnel appeared to be the only line of defence during the alleged chase.

He wrote, "This is what my 40 percent tax gets? Only to be saved by private security?"

He further alleged that the man involved threatened consequences if the vehicle was seen again.

"The man has the audacity to fight with them and tell them if the car is spotted again it will be taken care of."

Jain said the experience had left him deeply concerned about law and order.

He added, "This is what a truly global city offers? I'm truly truly sad about the state of law and order in the state after the Faridabad incident and now this happening first hand."

Gurugram Police Responds

Gurugram Police responded to Jain's post on X and sought details of the matter for further action.

"We have taken note of this. Please share the details of your registered complaint and your contact information via DM for prompt necessary action," the police said.

Jain's account comes at a time when a series of road-rage incidents have put the spotlight on safety on Gurugram's roads.

The most recent involved biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, who alleged she was chased and rammed by a car on Golf Course Road in September, triggering widespread outrage and a police investigation.

Months earlier, two college students were arrested for allegedly assaulting a driver and vandalising his car following a dispute on the Sohna Road-Rajiv Chowk stretch.