Body Of Man Allegedly Kidnapped By Friends Found In Aqueduct: UP Police

The accused have been arrested by the police (Representational)

A body of a man, who was allegedly kidnapped by his friends on March 7, was recovered from an aqueduct in the NTPC area in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the police said.

The man, identified as Danish, was a fruit vendor and was married for 11 months, they said, adding that an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "kidnapping or abducting in order to murder" against Nazish and Abdullah, who were arrested the next day.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told news agency PTI that after the recovery of the body from the aqueduct that originates from the Ganga Canal Masuri, Nazish and Abdullah will be interrogated again.

The accused had told the police that they had gone to swim in the canal after consuming alcohol and that Danish had drowned.

Waseem, Danish's brother, told the police that his brother never consumed alcohol.