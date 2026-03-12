RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link, Steps To Download Graduate Level Hall Tickets

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 (OUT) Live: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 soon. Candidates registered for the computer-based test for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) can download it from the official websites of the regional RRBs.

The examination is scheduled to be held on March 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 27, 2026. The exam paper will consist of 100 questions, including 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes.

The 1st Stage CBT will include questions based on the syllabus of educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalised score secured in the 1st Stage CBT will be used to shortlist candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT according to their merit.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,810 posts, comprising 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 posts of Station Master, 3,416 posts of Goods Train Manager, 921 posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, 638 posts of Senior Clerk Cum Typist, and 59 posts of Traffic Assistant.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Steps To Download Hall Ticket