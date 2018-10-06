Weight Loss Drug Effective For Diabetes Remission: 5 Fruits For Weight Loss And Diabetes

According to a study published in the journal The Lancet, intake of lorcaserin (a weight-loss drug) can help decrease risk for diabetes, induce diabetes remission as well as reduce the risk of diabetes complications in obese and overweight patients. Researchers from the Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) found that lorcaserin reduced the risk of diabetes by 19 percent in patients with pre-diabetes, diabetic neuropathy (type of nerve damage that can occur with diabetes) by 21 percent. It also led to induced remission of high blood sugar among diabetics, and reduced the risk of diabetic microvascular complications such as microalbuminuria -- moderate increase in the level of urine albumin.



For the study, the team randomly assigned 12,000 overweight or obese patients at risk for a cardiovascular event were to receive either lorcaserin or a placebo. The results showed that 9.5 percent of patients were able to achieve normal glycaemic levels. Lorcaserin also significantly increased the rate of remission of hyperglycaemia in patients with diabetes, with 7.1 percent of patients on the drug achieving remission compared to 6 per cent of patients on the placebo. Lorcaserin also helped patients lower their weight by 4.2 kilograms (9.3 pounds) on average compared to 1.4 kg for placebo at one year.

5 Fruits That My Help Managing Weight And Diabetes:



Guava: They are rich in fibre and have low-glycaemic index and prevent constipation. They also activate the metabolic rate which helps in managing weight loss and diabetes.



Strawberries: Strawberries have low-glycaemic index, therefore, it's slowly released in the blood stream as glucose. It can also improve immunity and metabolism, which in turn helps you lose weight.



Papaya: Natural antioxidants within the fruit make papaya a great choice for diabetics. Diabetics are prone to many ailments, including heart or nerve damage caused by irregular blood sugar levels. A diet incorporating papaya can obstruct future cell damage for a better and longer life span.



Apple: Apples are rich in dietary fibre, flavonoids and beta-carotene. All of these help in keeping your belly feel full and prevent overeating and cravings, further keeps blood sugar levels in control. Abundantly loaded with pectin fibre (the soluble fibre), draws water from your digestive tract and forms a gel, helping to slow digestion and pushing stool through your intestines smoothly, thereby aiding weight loss.



Watermelon: Another one of the best weight loss fruits is watermelon as it is low in calories and has a low carbohydrate count as well. Watermelon contains a mere 8 gm of carbohydrates per 100 gm of serving, as per the USDA data. According to Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach, Shilpa Arora, "The high potassium content makes watermelon one of best fruits for proper kidney functioning, which in turn keep your blood uric acid levels on the lower side. This prevents kidney damage especially if you are diabetic. Also, diabetes can cause nerve damage but lycopene found in watermelon really helps reduce the effect."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

