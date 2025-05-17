CBSE Directs Schools To Set Up 'Sugar Boards' To Curb Rising Diabetes Among Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to establish 'Sugar Boards' on their campuses to create awareness about the health risks of excessive sugar consumption among students. This step follows a recommendation from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which has raised concerns over the rising cases of Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and dental problems among children.

The notification reads: "The excessive consumption of sugar not only increases the risk of diabetes but also contributes to obesity, dental problems, and other metabolic disorders, ultimately impacting children's long-term health and academic performance. Studies indicate that sugar constitutes 13% of daily calorie intake for children aged 4 to 10 years, and 15% for those aged 11 to 18 years, substantially exceeding the recommended limit of 5%. "

The move addresses alarming trends indicating a sharp rise in Type 2 diabetes, obesity, dental issues, and other metabolic disorders among school-aged children - issues closely linked to the easy availability of sugary snacks, soft drinks, and processed foods in school environments.

What Schools Are Required To Do:

Set up 'Sugar Boards' to display information about:

Recommended daily sugar intake

Sugar content in commonly consumed foods and beverages

Health risks of excessive sugar consumption

Healthier alternatives to sugary products

Conduct awareness seminars and workshops to educate students about mindful eating habits and the long-term benefits of reduced sugar intake

The CBSE has also asked schools to submit a brief report along with photographs of these activities in PDF format by July 15, 2025 via the provided link - https://shorturl.at/E3kKc.

This initiative aims to foster a healthier school environment by promoting informed dietary choices among students and reducing the risk of lifestyle-related health issues from an early age.