"I Will Not Be Found Wanting When...": Shashi Tharoor On Getting Key Role

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed honor in leading an all-party delegation representing India against terrorism. The group, including MPs from various parties, will convey a message of zero tolerance during visits to key capitals and the UN.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he is "honoured" by the Centre's invitation to lead an all-party delegation to carry India's "strong message" of zero-tolerance against terrorism to the world.

Mr Tharoor, in a post on X, said that when national interest is involved, he would "not be found wanting".

"I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!" he said.

The government today named Mr Tharoor and six other MPs, including two from the Opposition and four from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to carry out the major outreach exercise in the wake of Operation Sindoor - India's offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The seven MPs include - Former diplomat Shashi Tharoor, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde.

The all-party delegations will visit key partner countries and the UN Security Council later this month.

These delegations will "project India's national consensus" and "resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations", the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said in an official statement.

"They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism," it said.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule also said she is honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage.

"I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Kiren Rijiju, and the Ministry of External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support. Our mission is to convey India's united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism. We stand as one nation-proud, strong, and unwavering," she wrote in a post on X.

According to sources, BJP leaders Nishikant Dubey, Bansuri Swaraj, Anurag Thakur, MJ Akbar, Samik Bhattacharya, Daggubati Purandeswari and SS Ahluwalia will also be included in the diplomatic exercise. Additionally, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Manish Tewari, Democratic Progressive Azad Party's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, Aam Aadmi Party's Vikramjeet Sawhney, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas are also expected to be part of the delegations.

Shashi Tharoor not part of Congress' list?

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that they had submitted a list of four names from their party for inclusion in the delegations to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju - which did not include Mr Tharoor's name. The Congress recommendation list included: Anand Sharma, a former Cabinet Minister, Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, a Rajya Sabha MP, and Raja Brar, Lok Sabha MP.

"Yesterday morning, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan. By noon yesterday May 16th, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs giving the following names on behalf of the INC," Mr Ramesh wrote on X, mentioning the Congress leaders on the list.

However, the Centre's announced Mr Tharoor's name, the four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, to head the all-party delegation.